ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Richy Ledezma hurts ankle in 1st PSV start in 20 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

American midfielder Richy Ledezma injured an ankle in his first start for PSV Eindhoven in 20 months.

The 20-year-old from Phoenix was replaced in the 37th minute of Saturday’s Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles after he was fouled by Mats Deijl, who was given a red card.

PSV said Monday that Ledezma was out for “the time being” and did not provide an estimate.

Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.

He returned last Dec. 23 in the first of five appearances during the 2021-22 season as second-half substitute, and he played the second half of this season’s opening match against Emmen on Aug. 6.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Eredivisie#U S#American#Acl#Europa League#Cypriot
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy