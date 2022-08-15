ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland board seeking earlier mail-in ballot count

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flSP4_0hIJbVOB00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November.

The board voted 4-0 to seek a legal remedy in hopes of speeding up the vote count for mail-in ballots, which have become much more popular with voters in the state.

In a statement after the vote, the board said that the continued expansion of mail-in balloting and the inability of the local boards of elections to count mail-in ballots before Election Day could have significant implications.

“It could leave local, statewide, and even federal contests without certified results until late December 2022 or early January 2023,” the board said. “Maryland is currently the only state in the union that forbids any kind of processing of mail-in ballots until after Election Day.”

Currently, mail-in ballots can’t be counted until two days after Election Day. That caused delays in determining winners in the state’s primary last month. The state elections board certified the primary election on Monday.

Maryland’s primary was delayed by three weeks due to legal challenges involving congressional and legislative redistricting.

Severn Miller, an elections board member, said the board is restricted in terms of what it has authority to do on its own on the matter.

“I think the appropriate avenue here is to seek judicial relief in a circuit court to allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day, so that we can get ahead of the curve and to simply not release those results until after Election Day is completed,” Miller said during a board meeting Monday.

About 345,230 mail-in ballots were received from around the state in the primary. That compares to 671,160 total votes cast in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and 295,068 total votes cast in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan spoke to the board about a bill she sponsored that was passed by the General Assembly this year. The measure would have enabled mail-in ballots to begin to be counted before Election Day, but Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill.

“It was unfortunate and avoidable, but really big kudos to the four of you for just voting unanimously to bring a legal initiative, and we hope that that will be approved by the circuit court, and we can make sure that votes are counted in a timely manner,” Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat, said.

In his veto letter about the bill, the Republican governor cited election security concerns about another provision in the legislation that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot envelope to do so after mailing it to get it counted.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the governor supported the step taken by the elections board.

“The governor strongly supports the board finally taking action to adopt early canvassing — as he did for the 2020 election — and address the General Assembly’s failure to pass a simple bill that would have allowed it to happen,” Ricci said, adding that the administration hopes the court “will act swiftly.”

Meanwhile, a recount is expected to begin this week in the race for the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County executive. Marc Elrich, the incumbent, leads David Blair by 35 votes.

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from the state’s conservative governor and lawmakers along with widespread bashing from citizens around the country..
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and bias training in businesses, turns the First Amendment “upside down” because the state is barring speech by prohibiting discussion of certain concepts in training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban

WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are. Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the board that the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staffers from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis. Jim Romanowski was the only board member to vote against the ban, saying he changed his mind about the policy after hearing from students and staff.
WISCONSIN STATE
aclu-md.org

New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding

On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Kagan
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Larry Hogan
The Associated Press

Court: Extraordinary damages OK in 'wrongful life' case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says that under state law, it’s OK for judges to award extraordinary damages in so-called “wrongful life” cases where a child has birth defects or disabilities that require extensive care. The unanimous decision Thursday came in the case of a woman who became pregnant in 2011 after a federally funded health clinic mistakenly gave her a shot of flu vaccine instead of the contraceptive Depo-Provera. Her child was born with a condition that causes cognitive delays, slowed speech and language skills, epilepsy and vision problems. Following a trial in 2020, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik awarded the child, Sandra, and her parents, Yesenia Pacheco and Luis Lemus, $10 million — $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses, and $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The federal government was ordered to pay the damages because the Neighborcare clinic is federally funded and serves low-income patients.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Expansion of Landmark SmartBuy Initiative To Help More Homebuyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ballots#Boards Of Elections#Election Security
The Associated Press

Judge retains jurisdiction in lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday kept jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to close an oil pipeline crossing a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan’s effort to shift the case to state court. U.S. District Judge Janet Neff sided a second time with Enbridge Energy, which contends regulation of its Line 5 is a federal matter and federal courts should handle legal arguments about whether it should continue operating. “The Court reinforces the importance of a federal forum in deciding the disputed and substantial federal issues at stake, with uniformity and consistency,” Neff said in a written decision. Neff, based in Grand Rapids, reached the same conclusion last year after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed suit to enforce her order to decommission the 69-year-old pipeline. The judge’s ruling Thursday involved a separate 2019 case by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also seeking a shutdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman, identified by the initials L.B. in court documents, sued former BIA officer Dana Bullcoming and his employer for the October 2015 sexual assault on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation that resulted in the birth of a child, who is now 7, said her attorney, John Heenan. “This is a woman that...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
KANSAS STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students

More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy