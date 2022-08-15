ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River

By Jay Petrequin
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pin5S_0hIJbDkL00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.

A section of the Hudson River has had its flow lowered by dams this summer, in order to facilitate some bridge work expected to finish by the time the seasons change. The 8-foot lowering has exposed large amounts of sheer stone – and a remnant of the river’s history.

Poking out of the water west of the bridge, remnants can be seen of a series of piers that date back to the 1800s. Each pier is made of wood, rock and steel posts. Into the 1950s, they served a vital purpose to the early days of one of the Glens Falls area’s main industries – with a legacy still running today at Finch Paper Mill.

Dick Nason, a now-retired former chief forestry officer from Finch Paper, estimates that the piers were most likely constructed in the 1830s or 1840s. They were unmanned, instead used as a way to control the flow of “boom logs,” lines of logs chained together for their trip down the river. Back in the day, Finch wasn’t the only game in town – and the number of mills required some help.

“What really made Glens Falls what it was was the Feeder Canal,” said Nason, who worked at Finch from 1964 to his retirement in 1999. “There was no other way to get the lumber down to Albany. In 1854, Glens Falls was the logging center of the United States.”

The Feeder Canal was built to accentuate what was already happening on the river. A manmade passage, the canal runs from Queensbury and Glens Falls east to Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, adding to what was possible when using moving water to transport logs. The seven-mile canal took eight years to build, according to information from a 2019 Warren County Historical Society exhibit. The canal was completed in 1830.

When the canal was built, Glens Falls’ logging industry effectively received a lane upgrade. Logs would flow down the Hudson from sites in the Adirondacks, as far north as Calamity Brook, north of Long Lake and west of Elizabethtown in the High Peaks Wilderness. When they got to Glens Falls, some logs would continue their way south, to Albany or even down to New York City. Others would be extracted and placed in the Feeder Canal, and sent to Finch or one of Glens Falls’ other mills, for one of any number of destinies.

“What’s interesting is we paid the wages to get the wood cut, which would come in around $280,000,” Nason said, recalling history from the 1940s. “At the mill, you would get a process that costs $400,000. To get the wood to the mill at all was a large part of the final product.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUDBd_0hIJbDkL00

The flow of the industry

The use of the Hudson River to begin with came down to necessity. In the 1800s, there was no other feasible way to send millions of logs south every year. Glens Falls saw 216 million logs come through in the industry’s peak year, 1872. For short distances, wood could be carried by horses or oxen, but the limits of those methods came quick.

Although one of many, Finch Paper was one of the greatest titans of logging in Glens Falls as the industry boomed. By the end of the 19th century, the company owned 100,000 acres of forest in the Adirondack Park. In 1905, paper from Finch would be used as newsprint for the “New York American” newspaper.

Another major mill remains across the bridge, on the South Glens Falls side of the river. What is now known as a branch of international paper company SCA Tissue was once the Glens Falls Paper Company, incorporated in 1864 with a small mill. It became the Glens Falls Paper Mill in 1882, and would be purchased by International Paper, followed by Encore, which was then bought by SCA.

No matter what mill your employer, life as a logger was seasonal. Logs couldn’t be moved while the river was frozen for the winter. Mills would operate from April until November or December, often running 24 hours a day to make up for the closed months to come. When those months come, many workers in the mills would travel north to the lumber camps, and spend their winters downing the trees they might then see along the river the following spring.

“The biggest point is the volume of logs,” said Nason. “It created a tremendous avenue for jobs. In 1940, we had over 500 men in the wood forests.”

The last log drive in Glens Falls took place in 1956, by which point automobiles had picked up traction as a new way to transport lumber. When the call went out, more men came to the river than was needed. Compared with the area’s 216-million-log peak, around 8 million logs came through in 1958 – two years after local efforts were put into moving them along.

The structures poking out of the river will likely be gone after this month, once the water rises. They’ll still be there, though, whether the water is eight feet lower or higher. The piers are just another reminder of the history that’s made Glens Falls the place it is today.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster

In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Hudson Falls, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
City
Long Lake, NY
City
Elizabethtown, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon on the future

On Tuesday evening, the owners of Adirondack Winery gathered with friends, family and coworkers, and popped a cork that's been aging for nearly a full year. The company cut the ribbon on Tuesday on its new, $2.6 million, 14,100-square-foot facility and tasting room neighboring its base of operations in Queensbury.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Automobile#Encore#Finch Paper Mill
WNYT

Celebration of life set for Warren County woman

We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Q 105.7

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
Q 105.7

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy