College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss makes pitch to 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley
There will be few, if any, uncommitted prospects more coveted until the Early Signing Period than Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley. The No. 3 recruit in the On300 rankings, Keeley officially reopened his recruitment on Wednesday night, decommitting from Notre Dame after weeks of speculation he would do so.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
Ohio State Running Back Reportedly Suffers 'Severe' Injury, To Miss 2022 Season
Ohio State's running back depth has taken a serious hit ahead of the 2022 season. Buckeyes redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor has reportedly suffered a "severe" injury and will miss the entire 2022 season. Pryor, a four-star recruit from the 2021 cycle, was projected as a third-string running back...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future
Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
Ohio State football's starting and ending AP Poll ranking since 2000
The Associated Press College Football Poll has been around since the mid-1930s and Ohio State has been an almost constant somewhere in the rankings — hardly ever out of them. Yes, there are some down years like every program, but when you start looking at monster programs that continually have lofty rankings, there aren’t many better than the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year
Ohio State's Ryan Day may not have a national championship to his name through his first three years as a head coach, but he is widely respected in college football circles for the work he has done with the Buckeyes. On Wednesday, Day was recognized as the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year. This announcement came in conjunction with the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams, in which the Scarlet and Gray had five players.
