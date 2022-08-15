ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Paul Finebaum Identifies Alabama's Biggest National Championship 'Threat'

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future

Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year

Ohio State's Ryan Day may not have a national championship to his name through his first three years as a head coach, but he is widely respected in college football circles for the work he has done with the Buckeyes. On Wednesday, Day was recognized as the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year. This announcement came in conjunction with the 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams, in which the Scarlet and Gray had five players.
COLUMBUS, OH

