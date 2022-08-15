Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022.
Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and repaved.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0