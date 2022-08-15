ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022.

Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and repaved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Jcbt_0hIJb27b00
CC Texas Department of Transportation
