Walk Bike Drive Learn Event at Havana Park

Residents are invited to attend the city’s Walk, Bike, Drive, Learn Event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Havana Park, 10600 E. 11th Ave., to help improve neighborhood mobility in the intersections at Havana Street, 11th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway.

Ask questions and give feedback on the city of Aurora’s improvements plans for this area, enjoy snacks and drinks, and receive free school supplies and educational games for participating in the event.

Feedback also may be given at EngageAurora.org/DelMarTriangle from Sept. 14 through 30.

In this area, Del Mar Parkway intersects Havana Street and 11th Avenue diagonally, resulting in multiple closely space signalized intersections. The proposed project will make roadway, sidewalk and drainage improvements, including rebuilding five traffic signals, constructing auxiliary and turn lanes, and improving pedestrian and bus stop facilities.

The city of Aurora is funding the project design. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, coupled with matching city funds, will pay for construction.

For more information or to sign up for project notifications, visit EngageAurora.org/DelMarTriangle. For questions, contact Jana Krell at 303.739.7640 or [email protected].