Pueblo, CO

Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference

Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
COLORADO STATE
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor

Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
COLORADO STATE
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases

Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday.  They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
COLORADO STATE
NO WAY O’DEA: Time to get on the bus

For months we’ve been warning you about the danger of Joe O’Dea–a sleazy businessman with a record of hurting workers and putting his own greed above Coloradoans. It’s time to call him out for trying to have it both ways on the most important issues confronting Colorado and the nation.
COLORADO STATE
Republicans Launch Political Group to Limit the Participation of Transgender People in Public Life

Antagonism toward transgender people was on full display at Saturday’s “Red Wave” party in Colorado Springs, where nearly all of El Paso County’s Republican elected officials and candidates gathered to listen to former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and to launch a political group aimed at restricting the participation of transgender people in sports, education, and public life.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
COLORADO STATE
Trial Begins in the People of the State of Colorado v. Quentin Stump

The highly anticipated trial more than two years coming, The People of the State of Colorado v. Quinten Stump began with opening statements Monday August 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Kiowa County District Court with the honorable Judge Davidson presiding. Last week more than 200 potential jurors answered their summons for jury duty and appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kiowa County Community Building. The rest of the week potential jurors were weeded out through use of the court approved questionnaire each was to fill out, as well as question-and-answer sessions with the judge, defense council and District Attorney Joshua Vogel.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Department of Corrections to review COVID vaccine mandate as it scrambles to fill 1,800 open positions

Colorado Department of Corrections officials are revisiting a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees as the department scrambles to fill nearly 1,800 open positions. The vaccine mandate and testing requirements for prison workers remained under administrative review Friday, and a potential rollback could come this week, the DOC confirmed. “Any...
COLORADO STATE
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program

The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
COLORADO STATE

