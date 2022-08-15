Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
coloradonewsline.com
Elbert County clerk wants access to election system copies in Colorado secretary of state’s possession
Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder is calling on the Colorado secretary of state’s office to allow him to examine the election system hard drives he turned over to the office in May in order to make sure they are still intact. “I am still the chief custodian of all...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor
Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
New challenges to Colorado cities that restrict gun purchases
Colorado cities and counties hoping to use home rule to impose new restrictive gun purchasing and ownership ordinances face new challenges.Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association filed three new lawsuits in U.S. District Court Thursday. They oppose the new rules in Boulder County, Boulder and Louisville which the groups say infringes on their plaintiffs' right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.Recently a judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the Town of Superior from enforcing its new ordinance which moved to ban assault rifles, high capacity magazines and rapid fire trigger activators like bump stocks.The fight in Superior is being called "ground zero for gun control" by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization, Every Town for Gun Safety.RELATED: Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stageBoulder County's new laws go even further than Superior's. They ban the sale of guns to anyone under 21 and add a 10 day waiting period for a gun purchases.Leaders in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette and Superior all passed gun control ordinances.
Colorado awarded up to $104 million in federal funds for small business loans
Colorado will receive up to $104.7 million from the State Small Business Credit Initiative for small business loans, especially to minority-owned business or those in rural areas, according to U.S. Treasury news release Friday. The initiative was initially created during the Obama Administration in 2010, then re-authorized by the American...
coloradopols.com
NO WAY O’DEA: Time to get on the bus
For months we’ve been warning you about the danger of Joe O’Dea–a sleazy businessman with a record of hurting workers and putting his own greed above Coloradoans. It’s time to call him out for trying to have it both ways on the most important issues confronting Colorado and the nation.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Republicans Launch Political Group to Limit the Participation of Transgender People in Public Life
Antagonism toward transgender people was on full display at Saturday’s “Red Wave” party in Colorado Springs, where nearly all of El Paso County’s Republican elected officials and candidates gathered to listen to former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and to launch a political group aimed at restricting the participation of transgender people in sports, education, and public life.
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
KKTV
Colorado Springs 2nd grader uses pepper spray at school, district believes it was an accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An incident involving pepper spray, or a substance similar to pepper spray, at a Colorado Springs elementary school is being addressed by the district. The ordeal happened at Madison Elementary school on Thursday near Constitution Avenue and N. Murray Boulevard. According to a spokesperson with...
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
KRDO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
kiowacountyindependent.com
Trial Begins in the People of the State of Colorado v. Quentin Stump
The highly anticipated trial more than two years coming, The People of the State of Colorado v. Quinten Stump began with opening statements Monday August 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Kiowa County District Court with the honorable Judge Davidson presiding. Last week more than 200 potential jurors answered their summons for jury duty and appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kiowa County Community Building. The rest of the week potential jurors were weeded out through use of the court approved questionnaire each was to fill out, as well as question-and-answer sessions with the judge, defense council and District Attorney Joshua Vogel.
What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado
While the federal government announced water usage cuts for some states in the Colorado River watershed, the Centennial State won't have to worry about the federal government forcing cuts just yet.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Department of Corrections to review COVID vaccine mandate as it scrambles to fill 1,800 open positions
Colorado Department of Corrections officials are revisiting a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees as the department scrambles to fill nearly 1,800 open positions. The vaccine mandate and testing requirements for prison workers remained under administrative review Friday, and a potential rollback could come this week, the DOC confirmed. “Any...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
