AAA gas prices drop below $4 in West Virginia

By Corrine Hackathorn
 2 days ago

The average gas price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Northern West Virginia’s average price this week for gas was $3.885. The average price during the week of Aug. 8, 2022, was $4.034, and the average price during the week of August 16, 2021, was $3.060.

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$4.096      Bridgeport
$4.009      Clarksburg
$3.863      Huntington
$3.989      Martinsburg
$3.983      Morgantown
$4.144      Parkersburg
$3.443      Weirton
$3.555      Wheeling

The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers fueling up.

Today’s national average is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.

AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices.

In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March.

Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.

While gas demand rose from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million barrels per day last week, the rate is 307,000 barrels per day lower than last year.

Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices.

