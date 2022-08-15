The San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game was largely successful. After beating the Green Bay Packers, 28-21, they also avoided serious injuries. In addition, there weren’t many below-par performances. Still, there were a few 49ers players who noticeably struggled. This is quite important since these guys are still in the mix of the roster spot […] The post 3 49ers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO