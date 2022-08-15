ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

3 49ers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener

The San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game was largely successful. After beating the Green Bay Packers, 28-21, they also avoided serious injuries. In addition, there weren’t many below-par performances. Still, there were a few 49ers players who noticeably struggled. This is quite important since these guys are still in the mix of the roster spot […] The post 3 49ers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy