Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Released Darqueze Dennard
Darqueze Dennard was believed to be the lead nickel corner for the 49ers until he was surprisingly released. Kyle Shanahan explains the thought process behind it.
3 49ers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener
The San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game was largely successful. After beating the Green Bay Packers, 28-21, they also avoided serious injuries. In addition, there weren’t many below-par performances. Still, there were a few 49ers players who noticeably struggled. This is quite important since these guys are still in the mix of the roster spot […] The post 3 49ers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why did 49ers cut CB Darqueze Dennard despite his 1st-team reps?
The 49ers’ first batch of roster cuts had one semi-surprising inclusion. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who appeared to be the frontrunner for the starting nickel cornerback job, was let go ahead of Tuesday’s cut-down deadline. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in his post-practice press conference was asked why...
Seahawks QB Battle On Hold: How to Watch Seattle vs. Chicago Bears
Drew Lock is forced to sit and watch as Geno Smith and the Seahawks host the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Concerned Should the 49ers be With the Influx of Hamstring Injuries?
A lot of players for the 49ers have been sustaining hamstring injuries, which has become "bothersome" to Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
Comments / 0