ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, IL

Proven playmakers ready to carry the load for Maroa-Forsyth heading into season

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCOcV_0hIJaCpP00

MAROA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth football returns six players on the both sides of the ball, including several proven guys at skill positions. Quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer and Jack Horve will combine to throw to go to target Jacob Blunck with the majority of handoffs to Aiden Riser. The former offensive lineman will be in the backfield, as well as anchoring the defense as the team’s top tackler.

With 60 players on the roster, a big junior class (21) paves the way for the Trojans, who only feature 10 seniors. They will look to take the Trojans back to the postseason, after losing in the second round the past two trips to the playoffs, finishing 8-3 last season.

“We’ve been playing since JFL, I mean, we lived together a little bit during the summer, I mean we’re super close and know each other like the back of our hands,” Blunck said about the senior class.

“I mean we’ve got plenty of weapons,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said. “Big thing we’re excited about, we feel like with that big junior class we’re going to have a lot of kids that only start one way and in 2A football that’s a big deal right now and we have two kids penciled in there that can play both ways.”

Maroa-Forsyth opens the season Aug. 26 at Pleasant Plains.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Four captains named for Illinois football season 2022

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has its four captains for the 2022 season. Receiver Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, defensive back Sydney Brown and linebacker Tarique Barnes were picked by their teammates in a player vote to represent the Illini as team captains this season. Illinois kicks off the season next Saturday, Aug. 27 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Taz Nicholson ready for ‘big opportunity’ with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A spark plug on and off the field, Tahveon Nicholson holds up to his nickname. “I’m Taz, so I believe I’m out spoken,” the Illinois cornerback said. Nicholson is constantly bringing the energy to Illini practices and games, something that the sophomore defensive back has done since he was little. “I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sheppard to take over for Sages under center

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — The Illini Prairie Conference is always a beast come football season, which makes Monticello’s recent run of success in the division all that more impressive. The Sages made it 12 seasons in a row in the postseason last year, not including the Spring 2021 season where no playoff was held. Head coach […]
MONTICELLO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maroa, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Maroa, IL
Sports
City
Forsyth, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Forsyth, IL
Education
Forsyth, IL
Sports
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
City
Maroa, IL
WCIA

Finke ready for leadership role in final college season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Central basketball star Tim Finke has been back in Champaign before returning to Wright State for one last year of college eligibility. Last year Finke appeared and started in every game, leading the Raiders with the most minutes played. The guard also averaged 8.8 points per game. While at home, he […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘The Law Firm’ holding court on the Illini defensive line

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — What started as just a side comment in a press conference last October from Illinois football coach Bret Bielema, has turned into so much more. “The law firm of Newton and Randolph, those guys, the way they played inside was just incredible,” Bielema said October 25, 2021, just two days after the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Brad Underwood wins cattle show competition at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood has won a lot of games on the court the past two seasons, the Illini are the Big Ten’s winningest program in that time going 31-9. His winning ways are also translating to the cattle ring and livestock business. Underwood won his division showing a heifer he […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Playmakers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Meet the Marching Illini’s new assistant director

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois football is preparing to kick off their season next week, and so are some of their biggest supporters.  The 400-person Marching Illini is preparing their pregame show this week during preseason camp. They’re learning with the help of a new assistant director.  Dr. Hannah Rudy comes into the position from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Bielema 1-on-1

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 128 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illinois football coach Bret Bielema visits with Sports Director Bret Beherns for a 1-on-1 conversation in the WCIA 3 studios to chat about everything from expectations for the upcoming season to what Illini Nation should expect under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. On […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Movie nights return to Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Movie nights at Memorial Stadium are back for the first time since the pandemic began. Sunday night, Illini football players joined fans for autographs, activities and “Spiderman: No Way Home” on the field. Senior Associate Athletics Director Cassie Arner said it’s one of the most exciting events of the year because […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wdbr.com

Legacy Pointe clears hurdle

The Legacy Pointe sports complex cleared a major hurdle Monday – with the Springfield public school board, on a 5-2 vote, approving a letter of intent granting the sports complex a tax abatement in exchange for some use of the sports facilities. The district’s Jason Wind responded to a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fightingillini.com

Grange Grove Entertainment Lineup set for Illini Football Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The 2022 edition of Grange Grove, Illinois' premier pregame tailgating location will once again be open with a full slate of entertainment planned for the season. Grange Grove features free public tailgating, live music, a kids' zone, the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network pregame radio show and the best Illini gear and apparel at the Gameday Spirit store. Grange Grove opens each gameday at 7 a.m., and pregame entertainment begins three hours prior to kickoff.
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema 1-on-1 in WCIA 3 studio

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema visits with WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns in the WCIA 3 studios in this web extra, full length 1-on-1 interview before the Illini open their season against Wyoming next Saturday.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illini football scrimmages for second, final time during final camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football scrimmaged for the second and final time during training camp on Monday, as the countdown to kickoff is down to just 12 days. The Illini built upon last week’s scrimmage, playing four quarters on the turf at Memorial Stadium. With practice 14 in the books, it’s getting to the point […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shanahan helps EIU raise money with donated Super Bowl tickets

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Super Bowl winning coach and Eastern Illinois alum Mike Shanahan is helping make dreams come true for lucky Panthers fans, donating a pair of tickets to this year’s big game to help current EIU athletes. “It’s almost impossible to get these tickets and then you have all the set up for housing, […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Argenta-Oreana High School unveils new gym

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at Argenta-Oreana High School opened the doors to the school’s brand new gymnasium Tuesday night. The school’s old Kimler Gymnasium was torn down in 2020 after a few structural issues were noticed, but the school got right to work building a new one. Principal Sean German said that there have […]
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

U of I graduate finishes 35-year journey to get dream degree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It took him 35 years, but Christopher Young finally received his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois in May. The 53-year-old Navy veteran and and former Champaign Police officer said he has been interested in space since a young age. “I blame Star Trek. Scotty was an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Superintendent, police chief urge caution as school year begins

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year and the anticipation of school starting is looming. That anticipation to an end in Monticello on Wednesday as students went back to school for the first day of the academic year. New superintendent Adam Clapp said he has a lot planned for the school year, but […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy