Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
Daughter of fallen Loudon County sergeant raising money for injured Anderson County reserve deputies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Loudon High School student Chloe Jenkins is raising money for two Anderson County reserve deputies who were recently hit by a truck. On August 1, Nicole and Lucas Shoffner were hit while fixing a dirt bike on the side of the road. Lucas is currently in a coma at the UT Medical Center's Trauma ICU.
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
What’s next for Walker Springs apartment fire victims
Those who live in the complex and across the street from the affected buildings say neighbors were calling one another, trying to get people out of the apartments and making sure their friends were okay.
Two people indicted in March shooting death of a toddler in Jefferson County
TALBOTT, Tenn. — Authorities said Thursday that two people were indicted after a toddler died as a result of a shooting in March. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting. On March 23, they received calls about an incident at a home on English Drive in Talbott. When they arrived, they found Coltyn Lee Gridley, 2 years old.
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire. Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities. “It...
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural...
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Lawsuit in shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr. continuing after KPD clears officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by an officer in April 2021 during a struggle with four officers inside an Austin-East High School bathroom. Those four officers could face a federal civil investigation. Last year, an internal investigation was launched by the Knoxville Police...
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
Austin-East shooting internal investigation says use of force was justified
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and Mayor Indya Kincannon plan to announce the findings of the internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting inside of Austin-East Magnet High School Wednesday at 2 p.m.
West Knoxville apartment building total loss after fire
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
Fulton student helps Live at Five at Four
A big thanks to Casper for his help with our show at Fulton High School. August 17, 2022-4pm.
Knox County 865 Academies
Knox County Schools offer a program to help students get prepared for life after graduation knoxschools.org. August 17, 2022-4pm.
