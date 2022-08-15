ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Local clinic helps with alcohol and drug recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery. Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case. This outpatient program is convenient and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Neighbor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Two people indicted in March shooting death of a toddler in Jefferson County

TALBOTT, Tenn. — Authorities said Thursday that two people were indicted after a toddler died as a result of a shooting in March. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting. On March 23, they received calls about an incident at a home on English Drive in Talbott. When they arrived, they found Coltyn Lee Gridley, 2 years old.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
KNOXVILLE, TN
