Springfield, IL

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield .

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. on Monday. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Sims died from the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained.

Allmon and the Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate Sims’ death. An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting and the suspect is charged with first-degree murder.

WCIA

Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month. Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

