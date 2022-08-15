ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.

Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming redistricting issues and a change in law increasing the number of signatures needed, she described a mad rush to meet the filing deadline, saying in part:

“There were more than 20 volunteers, interns, and staff who were frantically pulling together the hundreds of pages of signatures. Whether for record keeping or data entry purposes, it is a very common procedure for copies to be made of petitions by campaigns and even individuals who gather signatures. The process was chaotic and as a result, copies of the valid signatures were inadvertently included in the filing. The mistake was acknowledged and the Board’s decision to rule the petitions invalid was accepted with no further action taken. “

Just last week Congressman Lee Zeldin said, “Our campaign was not aware there were photocopies made. We didn’t do it. We learned about it after the fact.”

On Tuesday, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said it received a letter from New York Senator Zellnor Myrie requesting an investigation into the campaign of one of New York’s Gubernatorial candidates. According to the DA’s office, that is still under review.

Zeldin is running for Governor against incumbent, Governor Kathy Hochul.

NY Ethics Commission replacing JCOPE makes progress

State officials are now nominating members to appoint to the new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. State officials are now nominating members to appoint to the new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. They’re the body that will investigate any wrong doing done by elected officials and government employees
Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy's replacement

(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

