ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 6

Guest
2d ago

Y don’t the people in Tulsa Oklahoma get to vote 🗳 for it ? We’re So Over Populated Now,As it already is !!!! Incase u forgot, they caused.a lot of men die, and especially the-13 who were killed before Biden invited them here!!! The USA 🇺🇸 IWAS OUR COUNTRY,And NOW U HAVE AFGHANISTAN PEOPLE HERE,And NOW UKRAINIANS,!!! I Was BORN IN THE USA 🇺🇸,And SEND THEM BACK TO WHERE THEY COME FROM!!!! Pl

Reply
4
who cares
2d ago

Send them back and let them work on changing their own country. Pansies all of tbem

Reply(1)
7
Related
KOCO

Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
CRESCENT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships

DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
DUNCAN, OK
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cair Oklahoma
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Roll Call Online

Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
KOCO

Arts Council Oklahoma City searching for mural artists

Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. Co-chairs for the project Krystle Kaye and Helen Opper spoke with KOCO about the process behind the mural. Click the video player...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy