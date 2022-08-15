Read full article on original website
The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem
Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
Blues Legend Lloyd Jones in Cannon Beach, Sun Aug. 21
Join us, Sunday, August 21st at 5PM for Oregon blues legend Lloyd Jones and his rowdy roadhouse band. The free concert takes place in Cannon Beach's downtown city park and is presented by the Tolovana Arts Colony. Thrilling audiences for decades, Jones was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of...
