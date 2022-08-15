ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

New Details About Teddy Ray’s Sudden Death

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QsuS_0hIJZBPH00

Over the weekend, news broke about comedian Teddy Ray’s death at age 32.

Now, TMZ reports Ray died from an apparent drowning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that they were called to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California, where Ray was found floating in a swimming pool.

Ray was pronounced dead on the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy has been performed to determine the official cause of death.

Ray is well-known on the Internet for his outrageous routines. He was on Season 8 of "Wild N' Out" (2017), appeared on "Pause with Sam Jay" (2021), and was a host of MTV's "Messyness" (2021).

Sadly, Ray's final Instagram post was a joyful celebration of his 32nd birthday. "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson commented, "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy."

Comedy Central confirmed his passing with a short announcement on Twitter that read, "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

Comments / 15

DaKBro
2d ago

My preacher is a black man. He was the first one in his entire family dating back generations that learned to swim. He taught his wife to swim. and all 4 if his children to swim. They bought a home with a pool and they all swim several times a week. He told me that it's common that black people are taught from a young age to be afraid of water. It carries on through generations. He said he broke that cycle and he doesn't want anyone in his family to ever be afraid of water. It's definitely safer to know how to swim.

Reply(2)
8
 

