It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.
Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division Golf match hosted by Hershey
A Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division golf match hosted by Hershey Trojans. Teams included Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College, Chambersburg, Hershey, and Lower Dauphin. The match was held on the East course of the Hershey Country Club.
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
After football team hazing report, Middletown names acting head coach
Rob Brodish is the acting head coach of the Middletown football program, the school’s athletic director Scott Govern told PennLive Thursday in an email. The announcement comes two days after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said at a school board meeting that an investigation into “the improper conduct of a select few members of the football team,” was expected to conclude by the end of the day Wednesday.
Middletown football team hazing investigation could end soon
For the first time publicly, Middletown Area School District leaders addressed an ongoing investigation into hazing involving the high school football team.
Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway
A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
WGAL
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
21 recent workplace deaths produce call for southcentral Pa. employers to do better
Workplace fatalities rose by about 30% during the past year in a 14-county area that includes the Harrisburg region, federal officials said Thursday. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 21 deaths in the region since last Oct. 1 and said most were preventable. OSHA called on employers to...
Camp Hill baseball standout Luke Parise selects Atlantic 10 program as next stop
Luke Parise has one more season to validate his already glowing baseball resume at Camp Hill. And much of that senior season will be preparation for a future in college baseball. In the very strong Atlantic 10 Conference no less. On Wednesday, PennLive’s reigning Player of the Year announced via...
fox29.com
1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania, authorities say
BERWICK, Pa. - One person remained in critical condition Tuesday evening after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, one remains in critical condition in Geisinger...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones adds to his list of college offers
Amir Jones’ list of college offers doubled Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg senior told PennLive that Dartmouth entered the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from UConn. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder is a versatile athlete who...
Pa. trooper charged with drunken driving during his morning shift
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in York County is accused of driving under the influence while working this week. Joshua M. Ravel, 26, was under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift, police said. Ravel is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited with...
