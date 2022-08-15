ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moneytalksnews.com

10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled

All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NJ
Business
City
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#U S Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Newark Liberty#Laguardia
The Drive

Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise

It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Fortune

Here are the steps the airline industry is taking to create a better air travel experience for everyone

Airlines and airports are struggling with staffing issues as demand for air travel explodes. During the pandemic, air travel came to a screeching halt, plummeting to levels not seen since the dawn of the jet age. Airplanes were parked wing to wing in the desert. Airports were left empty, like forgotten ghost towns, not resembling hubs of transportation and commerce. There was widespread fear that this sector of the U.S. economy could collapse. These were dire times for the airline industry.
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

DALLAS — American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details Tuesday, including the size of American's deposit.American, which also took options for 40 more Boom Overture planes, becomes the second U.S. customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 jets.It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy