Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
moneytalksnews.com
10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled
All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
A pilot says they cleaned planes and loaded bags to avoid flight delays amid staffing issues
The pilot said having to do the extra jobs was an "extreme scenario" and took time away from other responsibilities during preparation for take-off.
I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment
I flew on Air Canada's Boeing 787 from London to Montreal and was disappointed in the food. I typically enjoy airplane meals, but both had a weird taste and texture, reminding me of baby food. I found the seat spacious and comfortable, but still probably wouldn't book with them again.
American Airlines agrees to purchase 20 supersonic jets
American Airlines is placing a bet on a future in which supersonic jets might return to the skies, shuttling passengers on some routes at speeds roughly twice as fast as current commercial aircraft.
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
Here are the steps the airline industry is taking to create a better air travel experience for everyone
Airlines and airports are struggling with staffing issues as demand for air travel explodes. During the pandemic, air travel came to a screeching halt, plummeting to levels not seen since the dawn of the jet age. Airplanes were parked wing to wing in the desert. Airports were left empty, like forgotten ghost towns, not resembling hubs of transportation and commerce. There was widespread fear that this sector of the U.S. economy could collapse. These were dire times for the airline industry.
CNBC
London's Heathrow airport extends passenger limits until late October as travel strains continue into the fall
London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October. The measures aim to prevent ground facilities from getting overwhelmed. The caps, first announced in July, were set to expire after Sept. 11. London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October to avoid travel...
Flights were grounded again this week at New York's LaGuardia Airport — this time because of 'law enforcement activity,' FAA says
Unconfirmed tweets claimed the "law enforcement activity" involved a prisoner escaping from FBI agents.
This Is the Least Affordable City for Homeowners In the U.S. (And No, It's Not New York.)
A new study shows the most unaffordable cities in the U.S. in the current market.
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
DALLAS — American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details Tuesday, including the size of American's deposit.American, which also took options for 40 more Boom Overture planes, becomes the second U.S. customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 jets.It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch...
American Airlines buys 20 supersonic planes to zip travelers across the globe in half the time
American Airlines on Tuesday said that it has ordered 20 supersonic planes, aircrafts that can carry passengers at twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft. American has become the third major airline to announce a supersonic order from Boom Aviation in Denver, following in the footsteps of Japan Airlines in 2017 and United Airlines in 2021.
IBTimes
