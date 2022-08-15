ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Nelson Misses Thursday's Practice

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin starting left tackle Jack Nelson did not practice on Thursday and was seen wearing a wrap on his right hand. Sources tell Badger247 that the redshirt sophomore had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb and should be back at practice sometime next week.
