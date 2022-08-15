ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project

The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne Placed on Administrative Leave by City Council

Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne has been placed on paid administrative leave after an undisclosed incident with another attorney inside the City Attorney's Office, multiple sources told Noozhawk. City Administrator Rebecca Bjork confirmed that Calonne was on leave, but said she could not discuss any details. "The city attorney...
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument

The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment

Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Major Law Enforcement Activity in Isla Vista

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are handling a report of a subject who threatened a victim with a knife and now refusing to exit an apartment in the 700-block of Camino Pescadero. Camino Pescadero is temporarily closed from El Colegio to El Greco. Please take an...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire

The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
Santa Barbara Independent

Waterman Hotel Purchased by Santa Barbara–Based StonePark Capital

Santa Barbara–based StonePark Capital — a hospitality development company founded and run by Andrew Firestone and Jess Parker — announced Tuesday that the company had acquired the 31-room Waterman Hotel for an undisclosed amount. The Waterman was built in 2014 and has become a popular destination in...
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Edhat

Westerlay Orchids Donates 2000 Orchids to Local Teachers

Westerlay Orchids partnered with local nonprofit Flower Empower to donate two thousand orchids to Santa Barbara teachers. Hundreds of district teachers arrived at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning. Staff and volunteers from Westerlay Orchids and Flower Empower were on hand to honor local teachers who are...
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Solvang Man Leaves $200,000 to SYV Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation received a $200,000 bequest from the estate of Lloyd Dobney, formerly of Solvang. The funds will support community grants and other foundation operations, and a portion will be added to the foundation’s $5 million endowment. “We are inspired and grateful for this remarkable gift...
Santa Barbara Independent

Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
