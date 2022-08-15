Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project
The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
New housing developments planned in Santa Maria draw mixed reactions
Santa Maria city leaders tell KSBY they are working to transform the downtown scene, into a destination.
City of Lompoc considering changes to cannabis ordinance
The City of Lompoc is considering changes to its cannabis ordinance. Some business owners say there are too many dispensaries for a city of about 45,000 people.
Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses
Lompoc City Council members discussed the cannabis use ordinance, regulation, and potential moratorium or cap during Tuesday night's meeting. The post Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne Placed on Administrative Leave by City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne has been placed on paid administrative leave after an undisclosed incident with another attorney inside the City Attorney's Office, multiple sources told Noozhawk. City Administrator Rebecca Bjork confirmed that Calonne was on leave, but said she could not discuss any details. "The city attorney...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument
The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment
Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Out of Reach: Advocates say high housing costs are driving SB County's increase in homelessness
The annual Point-In-Time count provides a snapshot of homelessness on a single night. And this year’s count for Santa Barbara County shows an increase in people experiencing homelessness, which housing advocates say is largely because of a lack of affordable housing and the pandemic. In Santa Barbara, people with...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Major Law Enforcement Activity in Isla Vista
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are handling a report of a subject who threatened a victim with a knife and now refusing to exit an apartment in the 700-block of Camino Pescadero. Camino Pescadero is temporarily closed from El Colegio to El Greco. Please take an...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire
The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Waterman Hotel Purchased by Santa Barbara–Based StonePark Capital
Santa Barbara–based StonePark Capital — a hospitality development company founded and run by Andrew Firestone and Jess Parker — announced Tuesday that the company had acquired the 31-room Waterman Hotel for an undisclosed amount. The Waterman was built in 2014 and has become a popular destination in...
Noozhawk
508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Vintners Festival returning for 38th year at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 70 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Westerlay Orchids Donates 2000 Orchids to Local Teachers
Westerlay Orchids partnered with local nonprofit Flower Empower to donate two thousand orchids to Santa Barbara teachers. Hundreds of district teachers arrived at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning. Staff and volunteers from Westerlay Orchids and Flower Empower were on hand to honor local teachers who are...
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday
For the first time since the pandemic, about 200 volunteers are needed for the Serve Santa Maria clean up.
A coastal artist returns to the shores where he spent his youth, for a feature exhibit at the Santa Maritime Museum
Artist Kevin Short is featured at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum until the end of the year. He grew up in the Santa Barbara area before moving south. The post A coastal artist returns to the shores where he spent his youth, for a feature exhibit at the Santa Maritime Museum appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Solvang Man Leaves $200,000 to SYV Foundation
The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation received a $200,000 bequest from the estate of Lloyd Dobney, formerly of Solvang. The funds will support community grants and other foundation operations, and a portion will be added to the foundation’s $5 million endowment. “We are inspired and grateful for this remarkable gift...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
