Things Get Intense Between Sheree Whitfield & Kandi Burruss at the RHOA Reunion?

The RHOA cast recently filmed the Season 14 reunion. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been picking up in the ratings department. This is most likely due to all the drama and friction between the ladies. As it stands, Marlo Hampton has burned bridges with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she wasn’t expecting to clash with Marlo during the current season. She is one of the people who advocated for Marlo to become a peach holder after the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Plus, Kandi and Todd Tucker got Marlo her own show on WE tv. However, Marlo reportedly sabotaged the opportunity and went back to RHOA as a friend of the show. She also told Carlos King that she’s decided to go after Kandi because she believes Kandi has “coasted” for way too long.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas

Will there ever be peace between squabbling Real Housewives of New Jersey siblings Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice?  This franchise prizes family relationships more than any other show. And this RHONJ family is in tatters. Joe cannot tolerate Teresa’s ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice. Juicy was a deplorable husband to Teresa. There is so much bad blood that […] The post Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
Secrets Of NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen's Feud Revealed By 'RHOA' Producer

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King revealed his thoughts on NeNe Leakes' discrimination lawsuit while spilling all the tea on her off-screen drama. King appeared on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and was asked if Leakes could have a comeback after making claims against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen.
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are no longer two peas in the same pod. Nearly six months after Love is Blind viewers watched the couple—who connected in the pods during the show's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
