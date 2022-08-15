Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Things Get Intense Between Sheree Whitfield & Kandi Burruss at the RHOA Reunion?
The RHOA cast recently filmed the Season 14 reunion. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been picking up in the ratings department. This is most likely due to all the drama and friction between the ladies. As it stands, Marlo Hampton has burned bridges with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she wasn’t expecting to clash with Marlo during the current season. She is one of the people who advocated for Marlo to become a peach holder after the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Plus, Kandi and Todd Tucker got Marlo her own show on WE tv. However, Marlo reportedly sabotaged the opportunity and went back to RHOA as a friend of the show. She also told Carlos King that she’s decided to go after Kandi because she believes Kandi has “coasted” for way too long.
‘Bye Lonely Lady!’ Kandi & Todd Team Up To Blast Marlo After She Shadily Says Todd’s ‘Taken Care Of’
On the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" a husband and wife set one of the ladies straight after she made disparaging remarks about them. Sunday's show featured Sanya Richards-Ross' cast trip to Jamaica that started off with a messy dinner discussion surrounding kids, adoption, and opportunist allegations.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas
Will there ever be peace between squabbling Real Housewives of New Jersey siblings Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice? This franchise prizes family relationships more than any other show. And this RHONJ family is in tatters. Joe cannot tolerate Teresa’s ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice. Juicy was a deplorable husband to Teresa. There is so much bad blood that […] The post Teresa Giudice Gives Shout Out To “Chosen Family” As Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Skip Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies
Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Ashley Olsen Holds Boyfriend Louis Eisner Close During Rare Outing in Italy
Watch: Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic. While there was no machete to be found, Ashley Olsen's latest rare outing with her boyfriend still looks like a slice of heaven. The Olsen twin was photographed looking cozy with longtime partner Louis Eisner while vacationing on the Italian island...
Secrets Of NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen's Feud Revealed By 'RHOA' Producer
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King revealed his thoughts on NeNe Leakes' discrimination lawsuit while spilling all the tea on her off-screen drama. King appeared on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and was asked if Leakes could have a comeback after making claims against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Issa Wedding! Nala Wayans, Daughter of Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans Ties the Knot
Set against the foothills of the Alps, Italy’s Lake Como was particularly special on August 13. Nala Wayans, daughter of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, dazzled in a tulle bridal gown when she married her longtime boyfriend, William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT.
‘Basketball Wives:’ Tami Roman Says Beef With Evelyn Lozada Was a Set-Up
Tami Roman and Evelyn Lozada's beef on 'Basketball Wives' began nearly immediately after Roman joined the show. The former cast members are still not friends.
Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are no longer two peas in the same pod. Nearly six months after Love is Blind viewers watched the couple—who connected in the pods during the show's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
ETOnline.com
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
E! News
