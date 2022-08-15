ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'That is not how you should behave': Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez deserved to be sent off on his Anfield debut as Liverpool lose more ground to Manchester City... but Reds boss insists £85m man 'will learn from it'

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool's £85million record signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in shame on his first Premier League appearance at Anfield.

Nunez headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in front of referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes and manager Jurgen Klopp had no excuses for the Uruguayan who is now banned for three games starting with next Monday’s trip to Manchester United.

‘Of course, it is a red card. He (Nunez) is provoked all the time but that is not how you should behave,’ said Klopp after Monday night’s dramatic 1-1 draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTeah_0hIJYPU000
Jurgen Klopp admitted Darwin Nunez deserved to be sent off against Crystal Palace at Anfield

‘Darwin knows himself it is not the reaction you want to see. Centre-halves will do that to him but that is not the reaction.

‘It is not cool for us in that situation. He will learn from it. I will speak to him.’

Nunez had already tangled with Andersen before the Dane pushed him in the back, prompting the 23-year-old striker catch him in the face.

It was the second red card of his career and the first time a Liverpool player had been dismissed for violent conduct during Klopp’s reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ze2K_0hIJYPU000
Nunez saw his first Liverpool start turn into a disaster after he was sent off in the second half 

‘It is a proper butt to the underside of the nose,’ said Gary Neville on television. ‘It was a moment of madness. That is stupidity.’

Skipper-for-the-night James Milner added: ‘He will be disappointed and it is down to us to get around him and rally.’

Liverpool were trailing 1-0 to Wilfried Zaha’s strike when Nunez’s dismissal arrived on his first start for the club, having already scored twice for his new club as a substitute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giqjv_0hIJYPU000
Palace had an aggressive game plan and Nunez fell into their trap as he lashed out at Andersen

Luis Diaz levelled with a stunning shot from outside the box after 61 minutes but a second draw in two games leaves Klopp’s men four points behind leaders Manchester City.

‘I am proud to come back because of the week we’ve had and the injuries, it was like having a witch in the building,’ said Klopp. ‘We did not want only one point but after what happened, we will take it.’

Milner added: ‘It’s not an ideal start but good teams stick together through disappointments. The reaction to going down to 10 men was the most important thing.’

Zaha said after collecting his team’s first point of the season: ‘We are a good team. I am very optimistic about this season especially the way we are playing.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYsHt_0hIJYPU000
Klopp said that Nunez is provoked all of the time but that it was not the correct way to respond

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Gary Neville
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Crystal Palace#Uruguayan
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Manchester United this summer is with Borussia Dortmund

Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of a Manchester United exit is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. His agent Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. Ronaldo is still intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer in order to play Champions League football. Although Manchester United continue to state the 37-year-old is not for sale, that stance is yet to be tested by a concrete offer. But sources at Old Trafford tell CBS Sports there is a growing feeling, at least within the football department, that allowing Ronaldo to leave is the best approach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

546K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy