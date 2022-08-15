ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's worst breeds for dog attacks are revealed just days after a little girl was nearly mauled to death by her family pets

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A list of Australia's ten most dangerous dog breeds has been revealed with one of the country's most popular canines making the top three.

A new report by the Sydney Children's Hospital (SCH) has revealed a child is being admitted to a NSW hospital every week for treatment for a dog bite.

The data took account of 628 patients who presented with dog-related injuries from 2010 to 2020 and found their average age was just five-years-old.

The report also listed the top ten breeds involved in the attacks, with Labradors - thought to be an easygoing breed - accounting for 8.5 per cent of the incidents.

Australia's ten most dangerous dog breeds have been revealed with one of the country's most popular canines making the top three (pictured, a stock image of a Pitbull)
Labradors - thought to be an easygoing breed - accounted for 8.5 per cent of incidents which involved a child admitted to hospital following a dog attack

The breeds involved in the most reported attacks were Pitbulls (10.3%), followed by Labradors (8.5%) and Rottweilers (6.8%).

The top three were followed by Bulldog (6%), Border Collie (6%), Jack Russell (5.1%), Terrier (other) (5.1%), Kelpie (5.1%), German shepherd (4.3%) and others (42.7%).

In NSW, from January 1 to March 31 there were 1,027 reported dog bites and 69 canines euthanised.

WORST BREEDS FOR DOG BITES BY % OF REPORTED CASES:

1. Pitbull 10.3%

2. Labrador 8.5%

3. Rottweiler 6.8%

4. Bulldog 6%

5. Border Collie 6%

6. Jack Russell 5.1%

7. Terrier (other) 5.1%

8. Kelpie 5.1%

9. German shepherd 4.3%

10. Others 42.7%

The troubling data comes just days after a hero grandmother saved her young granddaughter from being savaged by the family's own two dogs.

The canines turned on the little girl as they were being fed in the backyard of her grandparents' home in Springwater Place, Algester, in Brisbane's south on Thursday.

Dina Puc, 63, threw herself between the dogs and the toddler - prompting the two canines to continue their attack on her.

Ms Puc is now said to be in a serious condition and going in for further surgery after medics battled to save her life on Friday.

The toddler, aged about three, suffered serious face, neck and chest wounds and required extensive stitches.

Their breed is not yet known, but a neighbour reported seeing the family walking two 'very big dogs' she believed were mastiffs and which came up to their owner's waist.

The dogs have since been captured by Brisbane City Council rangers and are now impounded pending a decision on their future.

The attack comes just months after five-year-old Manny Everleigh was attacked by an English bull terrier-American bulldog-cross on Christmas Eve, 2021.

The little boy had been swimming in a pool at a home his family were house sitting in Varsity Lakes when the attack occurred with paramedics giving him an emergency blood transfusion at the scene.

Manny was rushed to hospital for an operation after suffering bites to his neck and back but sadly was unable to be saved.

His grandmother, who desperately tried to save him, also sustained injuries to her arm, with the city council confirming the dog responsible had been put down.

The toddler, aged about three suffered serious face, neck and chest wounds needing extensive stitches after two dogs pounced on her at her home in Algester in Brisbane's south
Rottweilers accounted for 6.8 per cent of the attacks that landed NSW children in hospitals over the decade from 2010 to 2020

Talan Peters, two, was killed by his family dog after he wandered into the back yard without his mother spotting him in February.

The little boy was savaged by the animal and suffered serious head injuries in the attack at his Mena Creek home near Innisfail, 100km south of Cairns in Queensland.

He was airlifted to Townsville but later died in hospital when his vital organs failed while he was in an induced coma after brain surgery.

The rise in dog attacks has prompted experts to call for a new campaign that teaches parents pet safety.

Since the attacks, there have been renewed calls for regulations to be enforced around owning dangerous dog breeds.

'There needs to be a debate or inquiry about how to handle the upbringing, breeding and training of powerful dog breeds dogs,' a vet, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail Australia.

A rise in dog attacks has prompted experts to call for a new campaign that teaches pet safety (pictured, a bulldog - a breed that accounted for six per cent of dog attacks in a new report)

'Currently in Australia any person can own and breed any unrestricted type of dog without limitation regardless of their physical strength and with any level of experience of dog ownership from being a first time pet owner to an accomplished owner that has had dogs their whole life.'

He welcomed changes to dog ownership laws introduced in Queensland in January, but also cautions that the law could go too far in some instances.

The law change will make it mandatory for regulated dogs including restricted breeds, declared dangerous dogs and declared menacing dogs, to wear a distinctive red and yellow collar with reflective stripes.

In NSW, the state government introduced annual permits for owners of restricted dog breeds and dogs declared to be dangerous in July, 2020.

Owners of these breeds have to pay a $195 annual permit in addition to their one-off lifetime pet registration fee, which costs about $66.

