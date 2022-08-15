El Mirage armed intruder incident: Police release 911 call, body camera video of incident at elementary school

Read full article on original website
civic duty
2d ago
Shouldn't own a gun if he doesn't know the laws. Every responsible gun owner know you can't possess a firearm on school property. That said they were trying to protect family but what if the untrained person shoots a child beyond his target
AZFamily
El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With these water...
police1.com
Video: Bodycam footage shows scuffle between parents, officers during Ariz. school lockdown
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An Arizona city police department has released body camera footage and 911 calls associated with an elementary school lockdown last week. On August 12, El Mirage police received reports of a man who possibly had a firearm at the school, ABC15 reports. Law enforcement said the man tried to get on campus, but did not get into the building, and he left before police arrived on scene.
Police release body cam video from lockdown at elementary school in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz — The El Mirage Police Department released police body camera video Tuesday night from an emergency lockdown at Thompson Ranch Elementary last week. The incident started around 10:30 a.m. when a school employee called 911 and said they had a person with a gun at the back of the cafeteria trying to enter the school.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
AZFamily
El Mirage police defend officers involved in melee during elementary school lockdown
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are defending their officers’ actions following a lockdown and melee in front of Thompson Ranch Elementary School last Friday morning. Arizona’s Family spoke with one of the family members who police say will be charged in connection with the incident. Darlene Gonzales said she didn’t push past officers or use violence of any kind. However, El Mirage police said the body camera video will show otherwise.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise
Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during emergency
A group of women who visited Arizona to see a friend now have a strange story to tell, after what happened at a restaurant near Chandler Mall that led them to take a rideshare ride to the hospital. The only problem is, the driver they thought was their rideshare driver was not a rideshare driver at all. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
AZFamily
Lightning hits DPS SUV full of detectives while on freeway near Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a few Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives during the weekend, thanks to Mother Nature. While they were driving on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix, lightning struck their SUV. The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.
KTAR.com
Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
