13News Now

Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
WAVY News 10

Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Pushback against development in Suffolk

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
NORFOLK, VA
WBOC

Portsmouth Police: Man Charged in Boy's Killing in Custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
