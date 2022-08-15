Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
3 men dead on the scene, 2 other victims hospitalized following shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say 3 men are dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Police: Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody
A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.
One man dead, another injured following shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:50 p.m. at East Little Creek Road and Granby Street.
WAVY News 10
Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
‘The nightmare doesn’t end’: Norfolk family devastated after string of bad luck
Car thefts in Norfolk have been on the rise, but the latest one has left one family of eight devastated. The father was the victim of a hit and run and now they say a thief took the family’s only car.
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
WAVY News 10
Pushback against development in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian …. Water Country USA closed Thursday, Friday due to …. Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion …. Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place …. Something...
WAVY News 10
Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Tractor-trailer goes off I-664 in Newport News, Hampton; driver seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor-trailer driving down Interstate 664 in Newport News left the highway Wednesday morning and crashed down an embankment. The driver was seriously hurt. Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), was at the scene near the Aberdeen Road exit around...
WTKR
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective Robert Glenn Ford
NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case. “I went blank,” said Joseph Carter, referring to the moment he was found guilty...
‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 Portsmouth gang members accused of shooting
Three known gang members are facing felony charges after a 16-year-old was shot during a robbery in Portsmouth, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
WBOC
Portsmouth Police: Man Charged in Boy's Killing in Custody
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
