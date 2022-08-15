Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police ask for help locating at-risk missing 83-year-old woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman with dementia has gone missing in Oakland and police on Thursday asked for help in locating her. Harriet Jones, 83, was last seen Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Coronado Avenue. Jones was wearing a purple sweater and light green leggings, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Say Reported Missing Girl Found Safe
Antioch police said a 12-year-old girl reported missing after she was last seen in Pittsburg has been found safe. Police started searching for the girl late Wednesday and reported locating her Thursday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
At-risk woman safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman has been safely located after she went missing in Oakland on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Harriet Jones, 83, had been last seen along Coronado Avenue Wednesday evening. Police said Thursday morning Jones was located. : Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for missing 79-year-old woman
Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman. They say Hoa Tji Doan was last seen on August 3 near the 2700 block of Foothill Blvd., around 2:00 p.m. Police describe her at 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl 'safely located,' police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said they a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the...
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon
OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime. Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
Concord police respond to fatal crash on Monument Boulevard
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Fifth suspect arrested in string of San Jose home invasion robberies
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police arrested a fifth suspect in a string of home invasion robberies in San Jose. San Jose police arrested Israel Mejia, 24, on Wednesday for his role in at least three incidents. Four other suspects, including a juvenile, are already in custody. Authorities said on May...
KTVU FOX 2
SF man charged with killing his father and stepmother in their home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The family of a woman who was shot to death in her home, along with her husband, spoke up in San Francisco. Her loved ones said Yessenia Soto Hernandez was the glue that kept the family together. The couple was sleeping when the man's 23-year old...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College
RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.
