KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police ask for help locating at-risk missing 83-year-old woman

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman with dementia has gone missing in Oakland and police on Thursday asked for help in locating her. Harriet Jones, 83, was last seen Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Coronado Avenue. Jones was wearing a purple sweater and light green leggings, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At-risk woman safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman has been safely located after she went missing in Oakland on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Harriet Jones, 83, had been last seen along Coronado Avenue Wednesday evening. Police said Thursday morning Jones was located. : Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for missing 79-year-old woman

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman. They say Hoa Tji Doan was last seen on August 3 near the 2700 block of Foothill Blvd., around 2:00 p.m. Police describe her at 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to...
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl 'safely located,' police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said they a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery

(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime.  Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fifth suspect arrested in string of San Jose home invasion robberies

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police arrested a fifth suspect in a string of home invasion robberies in San Jose. San Jose police arrested Israel Mejia, 24, on Wednesday for his role in at least three incidents. Four other suspects, including a juvenile, are already in custody. Authorities said on May...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.
RICHMOND, CA

