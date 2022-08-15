ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Solomons, MD
Waldorf, MD
Solomons, MD
Solomons, MD
Waldorf, MD
Calvert County, MD
Calvert County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Alexander Calvert
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision Killing 70-Year-Old Clinton Man

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Two Separate Fatal Shootings In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

