Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
Bay Net
Man Taken To Trauma Center After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that involved a motorcycle. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to the 39000 block of New Market Turner Road for the reported crash with serious injuries. Crews arrived soon after...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
Bay Net
2 Adults, 2 Children Involved In Serious Crash; Driver Reportedly Fled On Foot
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a family of four was involved in a serious crash earlier this evening, and the other party involved reportedly fled the scene. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the...
Faulty Turn Leads To Two-Car Midday Crash That Left One Unresponsive In Leonardtown: Sheriff
An investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old Maryland man was t-boned attempting to make a questionable left turn at a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported major crash shortly before 12:15 p.m....
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
Bay Net
UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation
UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
Bay Net
Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision Killing 70-Year-Old Clinton Man
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Bay Net
Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Two Separate Fatal Shootings In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
Bay Net
WANTED: Guy Vivian Butler, 57, Fled From Treatment Facility After Theft
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Guy Vivian Butler, age 57 of no fixed address. Butler is a white male, 6’2” tall and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. On July 31, 2022, Butler...
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
Bay Net
Sleeping Man Arrested At Prince Frederick Wawa With Drugs In Vehicle
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On August 9, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt was conducting a patrol check at the Wawa in Prince Frederick and observed a vehicle pull into the gas pumps with no lights on. Deputy Flynt proceeded to check the welfare of the driver, after being parked at...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural...
