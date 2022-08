Pleasant Grove 42, Green Canyon 10 (watch the replay here) – Next Week: Green Canyon (0-2) at Park City (2-0) at 7 p.m. Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. Wasatch 54, Sky View 20 (watch the...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO