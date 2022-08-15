Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
kgns.tv
Return of the heat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning high of 98 feeling like 104 and if you have plans to be outside don’t forget to apply sunblock because it going to be a sunny day. The heat has return with heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 in some...
kgns.tv
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
kgns.tv
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tropical low brought much needed rain to South Texas
James Taylor once sang: “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain. I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end.”. We welcomed a significant amount of water in many dusty rain gages all across south Texas as a weak tropical disturbance from the gulf moved inland over the weekend.
kgns.tv
Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
kgns.tv
Drier conditions
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its going to be a humid and breezy day. Mostly to partly cloudy a high of 97 but feeling like105. Highs during the week will be in the upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 in some spots. By the...
kgns.tv
Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County. The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront. Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials address flooding issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise. The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions. The heavy rain caused...
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
kgns.tv
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
kgns.tv
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town. The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on...
kgns.tv
Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.
kgns.tv
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.
65-Year-Old Maria Magdalena Montenegro Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Loop 20 over the weekend. The officials stated that a woman was killed by a fleeing [..]
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo residents assess damages left by storm
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Massive rain hit south Texas Sunday and Monday leaving many residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to pick up the pieces. A broken washer and dryer, an unusable bed and some destroyed plants are some of the damages the Carranza Family now must deal with after Monday’s storm.
