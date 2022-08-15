ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland Man Returns to Work One Year Post-COVID-19

From his Garland home, the significance behind even the most mundane moments isn’t lost on Rene Granado. "A day doesn't go by that I don't think about the gift and blessings we've been given by Fabian still being alive and being here,” said Granado. It was one year...
GARLAND, TX
Dallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Historic ‘White Only' Sign, Art Over Dallas Drinking Fountain Rededicated

A "white only" sign that hung over a pre-civil rights Dallas County water fountain is on display again at the county records building. A rededication ceremony for the installation was held Thursday morning after it was temporarily removed during building renovations. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price was instrumental in...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects

ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone

A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
RED OAK, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor

A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WFAA

The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Wi-Fi Launches in Five Fort Worth Neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth has collaborated with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio to launch free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods. On Tuesday, the CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi service rolled out in the Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside and Rosemont neighborhoods and will expand...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
FORT WORTH, TX

