FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.Ash JurbergKeller, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland Man Returns to Work One Year Post-COVID-19
From his Garland home, the significance behind even the most mundane moments isn’t lost on Rene Granado. "A day doesn't go by that I don't think about the gift and blessings we've been given by Fabian still being alive and being here,” said Granado. It was one year...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
Houston Chronicle
A team of UT Southwestern neuroscience professors may have found the secret to living longer
DALLAS -- New research from the UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that not only what we eat, but also when we eat it, could play a role in how long we live. The idea that reducing the amount of calories you eat can extend your lifespan has been around for a while.
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Historic ‘White Only' Sign, Art Over Dallas Drinking Fountain Rededicated
A "white only" sign that hung over a pre-civil rights Dallas County water fountain is on display again at the county records building. A rededication ceremony for the installation was held Thursday morning after it was temporarily removed during building renovations. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price was instrumental in...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was reportedly from Dallas
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
WFAA
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day. "America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States....
Click2Houston.com
OSHA launches investigation into Fiesta Mart after 2 butchers suffer from amputation injuries
HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into Fiesta Mart LLC after two butchers suffered from amputation injuries due to unguarded machinery, according to a release. The Houston-based supermarket operator has a history of violations and worker injuries that...
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
keranews.org
Dallas County's public health system wants more nurses on staff, fewer expensive contractors
“At one point before the pandemic, those costs were two times a salaried person,” said Dr. Fred Cerise, President and CEO at Parkland Health. “During the pandemic it was three times or higher what a salaried person could demand.”. Hospitals across the country hired traveling nurses in big...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Wi-Fi Launches in Five Fort Worth Neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth has collaborated with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio to launch free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods. On Tuesday, the CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi service rolled out in the Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside and Rosemont neighborhoods and will expand...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
