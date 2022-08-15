ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jxb7I_0hIJVUMM00

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

Wilson County commissioners voted to appropriate the funds Monday night at their commissioner meeting. The vote passed 23-2.

However, some commissioners told News 2 they are not happy about the price tag — especially after Wilson County Schools was denied funding back in June.

“There are a lot of people out there that thinks chocolate milk comes from a brown cow,” Tim Edwards said.

Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair

Tim Edwards and Jeniffer Apala with Edwards Feed Inc. said building the Agriculture Learning Center has been their dream since 2018. The goal is to help educate the community about agriculture and give hands-on interactions all year round for students.

“For FH, home schools, city schools, county schools, surrounding schools,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the only thing stopping them is the funding as the project is expected to cost $5.5 to $6 million. So, they asked the county commissioners to fund $2 million.

“The birthing barn is part of the selling point for the Tennessee State Fair. Governor Lee is a big proponent for it,” Dan Walker, Wilson County Commissioner, District 10 said.

Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee

County Commissioner Dan Walker said the money would come out of the capital projects fund. Meanwhile, Wilson County Schools was recently denied funding.

“It’s only been a month or half since we did the budget so the concern is why are we going to spend so much money on this but not help the schools out,” said John Gentry, Wilson County Commissioner for District 11.

“The main thing is education that is what we are looking and thriving for. We want the public involved,” Edwards said.

With the funding approved, Edwards said they hope to begin building the Agriculture Learning Center in 60 to 90 days.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

He said they are hoping by this time next year it will be ready — just in time for the Tennessee State Fair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Wilson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Wilson County, TN
Business
Wilson County, TN
Education
Wilson County, TN
Government
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee County#County Fairs#Birthing#On The Line#Wilson County Schools#Edwards Feed Inc#Fh#The Tennessee State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy