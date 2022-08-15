ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County. Register was police chief in Clayton County and […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Clayton, GA
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Civil Unrest#Police#Fbi#Politics State#Politics Governor
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
11Alive

DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting

ATLANTA — A ring of repeat drug traffickers who moved large amounts of cocaine through Atlanta have been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Thursday. In addition to moving drugs throughout the city, they were also convicted of laundering criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities and purchase of luxury cars, homes and jewelry, according to a statement. Members also obtained fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxl.com

Local schools react to circulating social media threats

----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
11Alive

City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday. The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia. So, what does the mask ordinance entail?. Essentially, employees and visitors -...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy