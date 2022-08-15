Read full article on original website
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation
ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County. Register was police chief in Clayton County and […]
Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator
ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division. The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
GBI: Man dies by suicide in presence of Norcross officer; death investigation underway
NORCROSS, Ga. — What started out as an incident at a gas station has led to a death investigation in Norcross after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man involved has died by suicide. Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene in a residential area near Indian...
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in the governor’s office, the Fulton County District...
Fulton County Commission approves lease deal to house inmates at Atlanta City Detention Center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Commission has approved the deal to allow the sheriff to house inmates in the Atlanta City Detention Center in order to ease overcrowding at the jail. After another hours-long debate Wednesday, the commission voted 4-2 to approve the deal. The leasing deal...
Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
Georgia officials struggling to find lawyers willing to represent men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The planned appeal of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is stuck on pause as two of the three wait for lawyers to represent them. The sticking point: Money. A status hearing Wednesday...
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
Cobb man faked being real estate agent, cop twice to try and not get arrested, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man tried to avoid being arrested, but earned himself two extra charges instead. Police say Jared Randall Spencer from Austell was being arrested for loitering and prowling and criminal trespassing last week. In an attempt to avoid the arrest Cobb County police...
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting
ATLANTA — A ring of repeat drug traffickers who moved large amounts of cocaine through Atlanta have been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Thursday. In addition to moving drugs throughout the city, they were also convicted of laundering criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities and purchase of luxury cars, homes and jewelry, according to a statement. Members also obtained fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Georgia Infant Death: Authorities investigating after baby found unresponsive in vehicle
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby found unresponsive in its mother's vehicle. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the child was...
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday. The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia. So, what does the mask ordinance entail?. Essentially, employees and visitors -...
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
