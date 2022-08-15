ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cross Country Tabbed Fourth, Seventh in OAC Coaches Poll

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's cross country team has been voted to place fourth, while the men's team has been picked to finish seventh in the annual Ohio Athletic Conference Coaches Preseason Poll. The BW women, who were picked third in 2021 and finished fourth at...
