ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why Is Delta Airlines in Hot Water Over a Viral Tweet?

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Flying generally isn’t very fun these days, but airport lounges can make it a more comfortable experience.

One of the most recognizable of these lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) , which offers free food (which is generally considered fresher and better than what you’ll find in the airport food court), free Wi-Fi and flight assistance. Depending on the location, some also have showers, an office center with fax machines and printers, and sometimes a full-service bar.

For people whose livelihoods require a lot of time in airports, it’s an amenity that can make life just a bit easier, and can reduce some of the mental stress of non-stop travel.

But these days, it can feel tougher than ever to get into the Delta Sky Club. In 2018, the company announced it would no longer offer single-visit passes; it was generally assumed that was an effort to drive people to sign up for an annual membership or to sign up for a Delta SkyMiles credit card with American Express (AXP) .

Delta Sky Club has two membership tiers: the executive membership costs $845 annually, which is unlimited access for you and two guests per visit. The individual membership costs $545 annually, and you can can bring up to two guests at $39 per visit.

So already the Delta Sky Club is fairly exclusive, and after the pandemic, the airline closed a number of the lounges for safety reasons, so now there’s a little over 50 left in the United States, according to Value Penguin.

The whole point of luxury amenities is that it’s not available to everyone, and you pay more to get a better experience. That may be elitist, but it’s also part of the pitch.

But a recent viral tweet (TWTR) about the Delta Sky Club has elicited a blowback for the company, which is now being accused on Twitter of being a bit too exclusive, or a bit too eager to ring every last dollar out of its private lounges.

Why Are People Mad Delta Now?

Recently a Twitter user complained about Delta’s Sky Club policy, noting that she and her husband were allowed in the lounge, but their four-year-old child had to wait outside or pay a fee, as they are “not a card holder.”

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 8,000 retweets. As is always the case on Twitter, the discussion was thoughtful and measured, with both sides willing to hear the other one out.

Just kidding. People, as ever, went ballistic. Some people took the opportunity to excoriate Delta, while others leapt into defend the company…and other people attacked the defenders for caring about an airline more than a child with hurt feelings.

What’s at play here is likely people with pent up frustration at what can be seen as elitist service, or who are generally displeased with what’s widely viewed as the frustrated state of modern travel. But there’s also people who are quick to point out that rules are rules, etc.

Finally, the tweet’s author muted the replies and noted “For those who are upset, this is a tweet about how it is silly to expect a 4yo to be any kind of "cardholder"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJYBV_0hIJVI0s00
Shutterstock

So, Is Delta In The Wrong Here?

Without knowing the specifics of the author’s situation, and how they have access to the Sky Club, it’s hard to really say if the company is in the wrong here. But if they had the aforementioned executive membership, then the company is definitely in the wrong.

But the flight blogger Ben Schlappig of One Mile At A Time says that “Delta clearly publishes its Sky Club access policy, and that only children under two can be brought in for free if you don’t have guesting privileges” and “Ultimately parents benefit from quite a few accommodations from travel companies; it’s not unreasonable for the line to be drawn somewhere.”

But the author also acknowledges that the entire thing is a tough look for Delta, and many adults are gleefully cheering on Delta for not letting a child into the lounge, which is just icky. The author says they opted to pay extra for their child, and there’s no reason Delta’s policy would have prevented that.

It's highly unlikely one viral tweet will affect Delta's policy. But this incident could likely be viewed as one more sign that as air travel continues to get worse, the airlines' customer base (which is basically everyone) is getting more and more disgruntled, which never portends anything good.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Delta Just Announced 3 New Direct Routes

While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster. The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#Printers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delta Airlines#Flying#The Delta Sky Club#American Express
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy