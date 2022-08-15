Read full article on original website
Bridlewood roundabout nabs preliminary funding
The proposed roundabout at the Bridlewood Drive and Bass Lake Road intersection continues to gain traction with the recent approval of $744,400 in funding by the El Dorado County Transportation Commission. “That is just barely enough for the environmental studies and the design,” noted Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez, who...
westsideconnect.com
Caltrans begins southbound expansion of Highway 99
Caltrans District 10 has officially began the process of widening State Route 99 (SR-99) going southbound between Turlock and Livingston, adding a third lane for a nine-mile stretch. The southbound expansion is the second phase of a greater project that saw a similar highway widening going northbound from Livingston to Turlock, which took place from November 2019 to April 2021.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Officials Respond To Fire Near Junction Shopping Center
Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora. The fire, burning in grass, is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County North-South Connector Project Gains New Momentum
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County have for decades discussed whether to construct a north-south connector road, likely running from Greenley Road to Highway 49 on the northern outskirts of Sonora. It could notably remove some of the traffic congestion in downtown Sonora. At today’s board meeting the...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Regional Heat Advisories Continue
The Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 8 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory issued for Mariposa County has been extended until 7 PM Saturday. The high temperatures in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley...
mymotherlode.com
Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground
Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne Construction Pre-Apprentice Training Program Offered
Sonora, CA — There is a pre-apprentice training program for Mother Lode residents to gain basic construction skills and earn industry-recognized certificates. It is part of the San Joaquin County Office of Education and is organized through a collaboration of regional public agencies and community-based organizations. Others involved include the Sonora Area Foundation, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, Habitat for Humanity, Greater Valley Conservation Corps., Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and others.
mymotherlode.com
Saving Sweltering Felines
Calaveras County, CA — A CHP officer came to the rescue of a cat and kittens baking in a vehicle as temps reached triple digits. The CHP called it “a purrfect save” by officer Cooper, who has been with the San Andreas unit for three years. He was on patrol northbound on Highway 49 yesterday afternoon, between Angels Camp and San Andreas, when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road and a woman walking away from it.
mymotherlode.com
Fiery Fatal Crash On HWY 4
Calaveras County, CA – A solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 northeast of Cottage Springs in Calaveras County resulted in the death of the male driver. The CHP has not released the name, age and where the deceased resided pending notification of the family. The deadly collision happened around 9:30 p.m. last night east of Black Springs Road. The CHP reports the SUV was eastbound at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left for an unknown reason. The SUV crossed the double yellow lines and went off the roadway. It then struck a tree and caught fire with the driver trapped inside. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Unfortunately, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. His identity and the vehicle are still under investigation.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Planning Commission Endorses Climate Action Plan
Sonora, CA — The planning commission in Tuolumne County spent just over two hours and 15 minutes reviewing the proposed Climate Action Plan that is designed to be incorporated into the General Plan. The meeting was held virtually via Zoom. The commission has been holding meetings this way since...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say
A sheriff's office spokesperson said it may have been at least three years.
mymotherlode.com
Pedro hired As Calaveras Interim CAO
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in Tuolumne County will be filling a leadership role in neighboring Calaveras County. Following the recent resignation of CAO Christa Von Latta, the county supervisors voted this morning to hire Craig Pedro as Interim CAO. He spent 12 years as Tuolumne County Administrator before retiring in late 2018. Prior to that, he was the Assistant CAO for nine years. His career in public service spanned 38 years.
2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
