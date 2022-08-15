ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Doggie Swim Day is off the leash in Pittsburg

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cbkw_0hIJVDbF00
PP&R Image

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Who let the dogs out?

Pittsburg’s Annual Doggie Swim Day kicked off today for the pool’s last day of the 2022 summer season.

During the event, owners and four-legged friends alike made quite the splash at the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department.

Officials say this is the 14th year the city has put on the event.

Those interested can participate today until 7:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalkkzrg.com

“You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” campaign Pittsburg Kansas

Pittsburg Police participating in the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” campaign August 20th through the Labor Day holiday September 7th. According to Pittsburg Police Chief Brent Narges, the campaign is intended to remind you what could happen if you drink and drive.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin facing Cross Walk Guard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – The city of Joplin is facing a Cross Walk Guard shortage for schools. The school year for Joplin School District starts in just six days on Aug 22nd. With the school year starting in less than a week, the city is facing a shortage at a forgotten but important role– Cross Walk Guard.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Pittsburg, KS
Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Pittsburg, KS
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburg, KS
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
PINEVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Doggie#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kickstands Up! Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride

JOPLIN, Mo. — This Saturday, August 20, is the: Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride. Hosted/sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police SWMO Lodge #27 👉🏽 Event link Sat, Aug 20, 2022 | 9:00am-2:00pm August 20, 2022 9 a.m. Registration 11 a.m. Kickstands Up MEET UP LOCATION/BEGINNING Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 2012 W 2nd Joplin, MO Directions DONATION SUGGESTED...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911.   Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Troopers tell us the driver noticed smoke in his rear view, pulled over and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Volunteers hand out water on Big Elk

NOEL, Mo. – The McDonald County Community Coalition passed out water in an effort to share an important message on Saturday, Aug. 13. Volunteers with the substance misuse prevention group worked with local first responders to determine top concerns on local waterways. Officials say too many people are becoming intoxicated and getting injured or even drowning as a result.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy