Doggie Swim Day is off the leash in Pittsburg

PP&R Image

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Who let the dogs out?

Pittsburg’s Annual Doggie Swim Day kicked off today for the pool’s last day of the 2022 summer season.

During the event, owners and four-legged friends alike made quite the splash at the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department.

Officials say this is the 14th year the city has put on the event.

Those interested can participate today until 7:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.