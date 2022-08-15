Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very soon people in Grand Junction will have more options to get around town as the city council agrees to move forward with a pilot program that will bring electric scooters and other forms of micromobility to the city. City officials defined micromobility devices as...
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
Monday set the pace for a mostly stormy, cool week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re becoming a bit of a battle ground between summer’s weakening influence and autumn quickly approaching. There will be some warm days over the next couple of weeks, but an overall cooling trend is in progress. Looking through the record books, our latest...
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is working to help Mesa County parents have access to universal pre-school. Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families is the local coordinating agency for Universal pre-school in Mesa County. Having access to universal pre-school in Mesa County will help ease the burden for parents seeking to get their children in school.
Dry break continues Thursday before rain returns Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday brought us an overall break from the rainy weather that started our week. The break will last into Thursday before scattered showers and storms increase again going into the weekend. This evening will be mostly sunny. The valleys will be dry, but a couple...
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
Student brought BB gun to Chipeta Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a letter sent to Chipeta Elementary staff members and student families, Chipeta Principal Jayme Chiaro stated that a student was found with an unloaded BB gun on school grounds Tuesday morning. The letter also states that there were no threats made and the student...
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a release from the GJPD, Gretta Godfrey, a 64-year-old resident of Grand Junction, called the police to report...
