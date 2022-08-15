ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV VMAs: Kane Brown to Make History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Show (Exclusive)

Kane Brown is set to make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer will make his VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from third album Different Man, which drops Sept. 9.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Arcane,' 'Annie Live!' Among Juried Winners for 2022 EmmysKorea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' for Oscar 2023 CompetitionOrlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild It’s not the first time Brown has notched an first at the VMAs: Last year, he was the only country...
NEWARK, NJ
Stereogum

VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient

Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, NIcki Minaj & Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs - With A Twist

Nicki Minaj, LL COOL J and Jack Harlow have been tapped to host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday (August 28). The rap trifecta will be tasked with introducing the performers, presenters and winners, “taking a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Kane Brown
Complex

Watch Pusha T Perform “Dreamin of the Past” and “Brambleton” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series

For the latest edition of Vevo’s CTRL series of live performance videos, Pusha T pulled up to deliver two fan favorite tracks from It’s Almost Dry. King Push ripped through performances of the Kanye West-produced “Dreamin of the Past” and the Pharrell-produced album opener “Brambleton.” The former is shot in stark black-and-white, while the latter sees the rapper bathed in menacing red lighting. Matching the pin-point accuracy of his delivery on the records, Push once again proves he’s one of the best performers around.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Hit The Studio Following Funk Flex Challenge

Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are working on the clock as they are currently in the studio after Funk Flex challenged them to make a new song last week. The legendary Ruff Ryders producer took to his Instagram page on Sunday (August 14) with photos of himself and Kiss locking in inside the studio. The two appeared to be getting right to work as Flex gave them a deadline to have the song ready by August 18.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More

We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Upcoming#Anitta#American#Italian
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says

Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream

New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

MTV VMAs Reveals DJs & Performers For 2022 Trophy Show – Update

2ND UPDATE, 7:30 AM: MTV said today that a pair of Video Vanguard recipients — LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj — and current seven-time VMA nominee Jack Harlow are set to emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next week. See below for the lineup of VMAs performers announced so far. UPDATED, August 15: Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin have joined the performer lineup for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. PREVIOUSLY, August 5: The first batch of performers is set for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Coming to the stage later this month will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy