New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
AOL Corp
Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’
Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
MTV VMAs: Kane Brown to Make History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Show (Exclusive)
Kane Brown is set to make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer will make his VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from third album Different Man, which drops Sept. 9.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Arcane,' 'Annie Live!' Among Juried Winners for 2022 EmmysKorea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' for Oscar 2023 CompetitionOrlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild It’s not the first time Brown has notched an first at the VMAs: Last year, he was the only country...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Stereogum
VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient
Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
NME
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J, NIcki Minaj & Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs - With A Twist
Nicki Minaj, LL COOL J and Jack Harlow have been tapped to host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday (August 28). The rap trifecta will be tasked with introducing the performers, presenters and winners, “taking a...
Complex
Watch Pusha T Perform “Dreamin of the Past” and “Brambleton” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series
For the latest edition of Vevo’s CTRL series of live performance videos, Pusha T pulled up to deliver two fan favorite tracks from It’s Almost Dry. King Push ripped through performances of the Kanye West-produced “Dreamin of the Past” and the Pharrell-produced album opener “Brambleton.” The former is shot in stark black-and-white, while the latter sees the rapper bathed in menacing red lighting. Matching the pin-point accuracy of his delivery on the records, Push once again proves he’s one of the best performers around.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Hit The Studio Following Funk Flex Challenge
Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are working on the clock as they are currently in the studio after Funk Flex challenged them to make a new song last week. The legendary Ruff Ryders producer took to his Instagram page on Sunday (August 14) with photos of himself and Kiss locking in inside the studio. The two appeared to be getting right to work as Flex gave them a deadline to have the song ready by August 18.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More
We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Graduation' Was A 'Thriller Moment' For Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey Says
Kanye West’s Graduation was a “Thriller moment” for Hip Hop, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) has claimed. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside Dave Chappelle and fellow Black Star MC Talib Kweli, the Brooklyn rapper compared the impact of Kanye’s third album to Michael Jackson’s best-selling 1982 LP.
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
Billboard
DJ Khaled Scores Second Streaming Songs No. 1 Debut With ‘Staying Alive’
DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart dated Aug. 20. In the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, “Alive” earned 23.5 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate. DJ Khaled had reached No. 1 on...
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
MTV VMAs Reveals DJs & Performers For 2022 Trophy Show – Update
2ND UPDATE, 7:30 AM: MTV said today that a pair of Video Vanguard recipients — LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj — and current seven-time VMA nominee Jack Harlow are set to emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next week. See below for the lineup of VMAs performers announced so far. UPDATED, August 15: Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin have joined the performer lineup for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. PREVIOUSLY, August 5: The first batch of performers is set for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Coming to the stage later this month will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at...
