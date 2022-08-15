ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Golf Announces Incoming 2022-23 Class

BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University Women's Golf Head Coach Andrew Edgar is pleased to announce that three student-athletes have selected BW to continue their women's golf careers. Coach Edgar, who is in fourth season, returns five letterwinners and one Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference performer from last year's squad that...
Women’s Tennis Serves Up 2022 Fall Schedule

BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University Head Women's Tennis Coach Dean Morse '03 has announced the fall portion of the team's 2022-23 schedule. BW opens the fall portion of its schedule at home on the Pop Collins Tennis Court when it hosts a non-conference match against Franciscan University on September 10.
