The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
SWEPCO offering new payment options to help with high bills
SWEPCO is offering new payment options to help with high bills that are open to all customers.
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO to waive late fees, offer extended payment plans to help with high bill concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (August 16, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced today new measures to help residential customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs. All SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and take advantage of an extended payment plan that gives...
KTBS
CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
KTBS
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available
SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
KTBS
Special meeting set to discuss benefit options for city employees, retirees
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Board of Trustees of Shreveport Healthcare Trust Fund met on Wednesday to discuss the health care plan for retirees. Board members assured those who are concerned about the changes they won't move forward with a decision without making sure those impacted are up to speed. Current...
KTAL
Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22: Louisiana.
KTBS
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
KTBS
Heat advisory extended into Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport extended it's Heat Advisory for another day. It starts at noon and ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Feels Like Temperatures or when you factor the humidity in with the heat are forecast to rise above 105 degrees by late morning and stay there until early evening.
KTBS
Red River Revel Arts Fest announces a new payment solution
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A new payment solution will debut at this year's Red River Revel Arts Festival. Wristbands will use new technology to improve the experience of festival-goers and give insight into what revelers are buying. It'll also reduce the risk of fraud which gives organizers a chance to focus on the customer experience aspect.
KTBS
It's now officially the 2nd hottest summer on record in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The excessive heat continues to bake the ArkLaTex. According to the National Weather Service-Shreveport, this is now officially the second hottest summer on record, and it’s not over yet. A heat advisory is in place again for Wednesday. Looking at the numbers from the NWS, so...
KTAL
Southern Trace We Care Team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an era where we are more connected than ever, on our phones and online, many people are feeling isolated and fewer people really know their neighbors. One group is spreading kindness by caring for their neighbors. “It’s a way for me to live out...
KTAL
Texarkana ISD approves $189M bond proposal
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Texarkana, Texas will decide on two new bond propositions for local schools totaling $189 million in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the bond proposals last week to address campus and safety improvements. The bond...
KTBS
East Texas Food Bank partners with DoorDash for food for seniors
TEXARKANA, Texas – The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) partnered with DoorDash Thursday morning to launch Project DASH at the Twin City Church of Christ in Texarkana where the team delivered their first food boxes to homebound seniors. ETFB Programs Director Blake Huguenin said, “Twin City Church of Christ...
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
KTBS
'Not in my backyard': Bethany residents oppose tiny homes for homeless
BETHANY, LA_ A tiny homes village project in Bethany is leaving some residents worried about their safety. Settled Inn Village purchased the property on Cook Road back in June. They plan to build 60 tiny homes for the homeless. Francis Russell lives on Cook Road. She says many residents there...
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
