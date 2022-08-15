ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 8

Sylvia Gaines
2d ago

He looks like a boy, not a man. He should get a stronger punishment and NEVER be allowed to own a pet the rest of his life.

Reply
11
Kiesa Green
2d ago

The judicial system "ABSOLUTELY KNOWS WHAT KIND OF PERSON" they gave the wrong chance too,THE NEXT POSSIBLE MASS SHOOTER SOMEWHERE🤬😡!.This IS a person that will be destroying som lives later.

Reply
2
 

KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
SHERMAN, TX
KWTX

Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek

DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
DENTON, TX
State
Texas State
Denison, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Denison, TX
madillrecord.net

Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive

A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro. According to the Grayson County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 700 Block of Quail Hill Rd., and arrested 27-year-old Jesse Mitcheson. Deputies said...
KXII.com

Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday a Grayson County jury a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death inside a Sherman home two years ago.. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.
SHERMAN, TX
#Animal Cruelty#Mental Health#Livestock#Violent Crime#Denison Police
KTEN.com

Durant police search for drive-by gunman

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Friday morning's incident followed an argument at a home on Mississippi Street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the suspect drove away... then returned a short time later. "We had an individual who was Dumpster-diving in...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Sherman murder trial nears end

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)

Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 15, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; ASSAULT. Baker,Terry Lee – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Barnes,Tracie Michelle – POSS CS PG...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

Trash fire destroys Denton apartment homes

A dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Denton. Paige Hammer, whose family has been renting in Denton for several years, says she believes an ongoing trash problem she's been reporting is the reason the fire was out of control.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water. 
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

