Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO