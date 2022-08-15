Read full article on original website
Sylvia Gaines
2d ago
He looks like a boy, not a man. He should get a stronger punishment and NEVER be allowed to own a pet the rest of his life.
Kiesa Green
2d ago
The judicial system "ABSOLUTELY KNOWS WHAT KIND OF PERSON" they gave the wrong chance too,THE NEXT POSSIBLE MASS SHOOTER SOMEWHERE🤬😡!.This IS a person that will be destroying som lives later.
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
KWTX
Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek
DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
KXII.com
One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro. According to the Grayson County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 700 Block of Quail Hill Rd., and arrested 27-year-old Jesse Mitcheson. Deputies said...
KXII.com
Jury acquits man of murder in fatal Sherman stabbing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday a Grayson County jury a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death inside a Sherman home two years ago.. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story.
KTEN.com
Durant police search for drive-by gunman
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Friday morning's incident followed an argument at a home on Mississippi Street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the suspect drove away... then returned a short time later. "We had an individual who was Dumpster-diving in...
KXII.com
Sherman murder trial nears end
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
Man convicted of murdering McKinney real estate agent scheduled for execution
The man who murdered a McKinney real estate agent 16 years ago is scheduled to go to his own death tomorrow in Huntsville. But Kosoul Chanthakoummane has already had his execution delayed
KXII.com
Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
OSBI: Colbert man facing murder charge after brother shot and killed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Colbert man sits in the Bryan County Jail facing murder charges after his brother was shot and killed Sunday evening.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; ASSAULT. Baker,Terry Lee – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Barnes,Tracie Michelle – POSS CS PG...
KXII.com
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
fox4news.com
Trash fire destroys Denton apartment homes
A dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Denton. Paige Hammer, whose family has been renting in Denton for several years, says she believes an ongoing trash problem she's been reporting is the reason the fire was out of control.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.
