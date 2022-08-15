Read full article on original website
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
nbc11news.com
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now
Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
nbc11news.com
Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area. Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy...
coloradopols.com
Tina Peters is Living in a Much Different World Now
Five months ago, embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was approaching what we now know to have been the peak of her status as a right-wing celebrity. In late March, Peters had bonded out of jail and was seemingly everywhere, her name filling the pages of major publications across the country. Six weeks later, Peters was appearing at red carpet-ish events and enjoying the trappings of being the top-line vote getter at the State Republican Party assembly in the race for Secretary of State.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a solar energy project proposal by SolarGen. That would bring more solar energy to the Grand Valley. “So the decision before us today was for the approval of a conditional use permit, which would allow Solar Gen,...
KJCT8
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is working to help Mesa County parents have access to universal pre-school. Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families is the local coordinating agency for Universal pre-school in Mesa County. Having access to universal pre-school in Mesa County will help ease the burden for parents seeking to get their children in school.
nbc11news.com
Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained new location
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained a new location today, August 15, 2022. The location moved from 555 Meeker Street to 70 Stafford Lane in Delta, Colorado. The move is designed to provide more convenient access between the hospital and clinic appointments. “It has been...
nbc11news.com
Wine pairs well at a book signing
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction native will be signing copies of her book at Carlson Vineyards on August 23, 2022. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Toasted Pixie and Carlson Vineyards are hosting a Sip & Sign with author Allison McGill. McGill will be signing copies of her “Mommy Didn’t Say That” (A Parent Parody Book). Guests can enjoy wine from Carlson Vineyards and also purchase the signed book.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
cpr.org
Colorado Mesa University makes history with new athletic director hire
One day in June, Kimberly Miller picked up her ringing phone to hear the voice of Colorado Mesa University president John Marshall on the other end. He was calling to offer her a job as the school’s athletic director, a position she’d interviewed for a few days before.
KJCT8
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
nbc11news.com
Monday set the pace for a mostly stormy, cool week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re becoming a bit of a battle ground between summer’s weakening influence and autumn quickly approaching. There will be some warm days over the next couple of weeks, but an overall cooling trend is in progress. Looking through the record books, our latest...
