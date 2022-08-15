ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now

Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area. Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopols.com

Tina Peters is Living in a Much Different World Now

Five months ago, embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was approaching what we now know to have been the peak of her status as a right-wing celebrity. In late March, Peters had bonded out of jail and was seemingly everywhere, her name filling the pages of major publications across the country. Six weeks later, Peters was appearing at red carpet-ish events and enjoying the trappings of being the top-line vote getter at the State Republican Party assembly in the race for Secretary of State.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a solar energy project proposal by SolarGen. That would bring more solar energy to the Grand Valley. “So the decision before us today was for the approval of a conditional use permit, which would allow Solar Gen,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Rise of emergency calls in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is working to help Mesa County parents have access to universal pre-school. Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families is the local coordinating agency for Universal pre-school in Mesa County. Having access to universal pre-school in Mesa County will help ease the burden for parents seeking to get their children in school.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained new location

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained a new location today, August 15, 2022. The location moved from 555 Meeker Street to 70 Stafford Lane in Delta, Colorado. The move is designed to provide more convenient access between the hospital and clinic appointments. “It has been...
DELTA, CO
nbc11news.com

Wine pairs well at a book signing

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction native will be signing copies of her book at Carlson Vineyards on August 23, 2022. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Toasted Pixie and Carlson Vineyards are hosting a Sip & Sign with author Allison McGill. McGill will be signing copies of her “Mommy Didn’t Say That” (A Parent Parody Book). Guests can enjoy wine from Carlson Vineyards and also purchase the signed book.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Monday set the pace for a mostly stormy, cool week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re becoming a bit of a battle ground between summer’s weakening influence and autumn quickly approaching. There will be some warm days over the next couple of weeks, but an overall cooling trend is in progress. Looking through the record books, our latest...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

