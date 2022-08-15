ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Kismet employees speak out

Green Bay First is hosting a Back to School Bash.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Brown County launches medical examiner's office

The program helps low income students get...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Brown County Fair offers summer’s last blast before school starts

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gorgeous summer weather greeted Wednesday’s opening of the Brown County Fair located on the fairgrounds on the west side of the Fox River. “It’s awesome to see the crowds,” said booth operator Daniel Miller. “After being shut down for a year (because of Covid-19) and coming back with restrictions, it’s awesome to have everybody come back out.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting was held Monday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff organized the event to discuss mental health issues and resources available to the community at St. John’s Church, 1130 W. Marquette St. “It’s very important. Mental health...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Inside the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office

The program helps low income students get...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
GURNEE, IL
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI

