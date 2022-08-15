ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Powerful downburst winds cause damage in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane. Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor

WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County

In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Jackson County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Government
WLOX

Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring. McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.
MOSS POINT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hurricane Seasons#Wlox
WLOX

State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s state test results are in for the 2021-2022 school year, and two coast schools are among the state’s top performers. Ocean Springs and Long Beach placed among the state’s “Top 10 Districts” in every subject area tested: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History. The only other school district in the state to achieve that level of proficiency was the Petal School District.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
MOSS POINT, MS
bslshoofly.com

Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation

Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. “It’s what we’ve worked for for so long,” said Jennifer Necaise, principal of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville

A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
GULFPORT, MS
breezynews.com

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs leaders take action toward relieving homelessness

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Homeless Council presented the Board of Aldermen with recommendations to help the city’s homeless problem. Almost a year ago, Ocean Springs city leaders finally acted toward fighting homelessness in the city. They assigned community volunteers to come up with solutions based on research.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to those heading to Keesler Air Force Base or downtown Biloxi on Monday morning. The I-110 southbound ramp to Division Street will be closed for two weeks starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning while crews make repairs. Detour signs will be in place to...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County School Board Redistricting Settled

With public hearings, reviews, and months of discussion, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees finally adopted a resolution allowing new boundary changes for elections to the county school board Monday night, August 15, 2022 at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport, Miss. July 11, 2022, the school boundaries...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Camille’s wrath 53 years ago still resonates today in South Mississippi. The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity. “Their names are not known. All we...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Grammy winner Irma Thomas to perform in Biloxi

Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron. At Keesler, she started out as a staff sergeant and wore many hats from there to Robins Air Force Base and even the Pentagon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy