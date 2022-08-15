Read full article on original website
WLOX
Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning to approve tax increment financing for the new Buc-ee’s development in Pass Christian, as well as to provide financing and oversight for the related I-10 exchange project. The board first approved the Buc-ee’s project in July...
WLOX
Powerful downburst winds cause damage in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane. Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
wxxv25.com
Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County
In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
WLOX
Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring. McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: State Route 67 exit ramp, Hwy 49 entrance ramp closed until 4 p.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Highway 49 entrance ramp to State Route 67 and SR 67 exit ramp to Highway 49 in Harrison County are closed Wednesday until 4 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The closure began Wednesday morning as crews made emergency repairs. Drivers are...
Lucedale approves medical marijuana growth and sale, on ballot in county
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Medical marijuana will soon be allowed to be grown and sold in the city of Lucedale, with limitations. The board of aldermen previously voted, as did George County supervisors, to opt out of the state law signed in February allowing medical marijuana businesses to start forming in the state. As of […]
WLOX
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
WLOX
State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s state test results are in for the 2021-2022 school year, and two coast schools are among the state’s top performers. Ocean Springs and Long Beach placed among the state’s “Top 10 Districts” in every subject area tested: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History. The only other school district in the state to achieve that level of proficiency was the Petal School District.
WLOX
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
bslshoofly.com
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
WLOX
Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. “It’s what we’ve worked for for so long,” said Jennifer Necaise, principal of...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
WLOX
Ocean Springs leaders take action toward relieving homelessness
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Homeless Council presented the Board of Aldermen with recommendations to help the city’s homeless problem. Almost a year ago, Ocean Springs city leaders finally acted toward fighting homelessness in the city. They assigned community volunteers to come up with solutions based on research.
WLOX
TRAFFIC: I-110 S to Division St. closing for maintenance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to those heading to Keesler Air Force Base or downtown Biloxi on Monday morning. The I-110 southbound ramp to Division Street will be closed for two weeks starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning while crews make repairs. Detour signs will be in place to...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County School Board Redistricting Settled
With public hearings, reviews, and months of discussion, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees finally adopted a resolution allowing new boundary changes for elections to the county school board Monday night, August 15, 2022 at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport, Miss. July 11, 2022, the school boundaries...
WLOX
Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Camille’s wrath 53 years ago still resonates today in South Mississippi. The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity. “Their names are not known. All we...
WLOX
Grammy winner Irma Thomas to perform in Biloxi
