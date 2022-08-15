ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Pepsi Truck Rolls Over in County Road 71 Accident Wednesday Morning

A single-vehicle wreck involving a Pepsi truck, took place at around 8:40 Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. The vehicle went off the roadway, after apparently having a tire come in contact with the soft shoulder of the road, causing the driver to lose control and travel into a field, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver, who luckily escaped injury was out of the vehicle and walking around; no other vehicles were involved. Traffic was down to one lane for a period of time – as Mt. Weisner firefighters guided passing motorists.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather at times this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an active evening, with storms moving southeast across the area, producing gusty winds and intense lightning. We continue to track scattered cells near the I-59/20 corridor and this activity will push south of our area by midnight, with clearing overnight; lows will be near 70º. There may be some patchy fog around in the morning, but this will quickly give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, with a small chance for a passing storm in the evening, mainly in areas to the north. The chance for rain and storms will diminish again Tuesday night, with lows near 70º. Plan on a hot afternoon, with highs near 91º.
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Talladega Springs, AL
County
Coosa County, AL
County
Talladega County, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 18th

Nekelon Woods, age 20 of Centre – Community Corrections/AWOL;. Crystal Tarvin, age 40 of Crossville – UPOCs and UPODP;. Timothy Peacock, age 48 of Crossville – UPOCS, UPODP, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Evidence;. Gibson Roberts, age 19 of Dawson – Failure to Appear/Failure to Display Insurance;...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Guthrie’s opening new location in Walker County

Guthrie’s has opened a new restaurant in Dora, the second for Walker County. Located at 39 Horse Creek Blvd. near Piggly Wiggly and next to the AT&T store, the restaurant is owned and operated by John and Scott Dyer, and Tracy Wright, who also operate the Guthrie’s restaurant in nearby Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Cdt Expires#Coosa#Strickland Crossroads#Alabama 4h Center#Mph
Calhoun Journal

August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

BBQ for The Anniston Bulldogs

Anniston, AL – The Anniston City Schools invite you to join them in kicking off this upcoming Fall athletic season the right way with a BBQ for our Bulldogs! Bring your family and friends, and let’s cheer on our AHS Football Team, Volleyball Team, Cheerleaders, Band, and Flag Football Team as they all look to get this season off to a super start! The BBQ will be Thursday, August 25, starting at 3:00 pm at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium (308 E. 18th Street, Anniston, AL 36207). This event is a district and community collaborative effort, so if you would like to donate or volunteer to help make it happen, please contact: 256-452-4519.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/08/22 to 08/14/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/08/22 to 08/14/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1006 calls for service. There were 91 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 238 traffic stops, and 66 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s

A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
PIEDMONT, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy