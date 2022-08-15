Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern Utah, including the following county, Iron. * WHEN...Until 345 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water and debris over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 240 PM MDT, UDOT SR-143 was closed due to debris reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parowan and Brian Head.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Millard and north central Beaver Counties through 315 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 19 miles north of Milford, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Black Rock. This includes Utah Route 21 between mile markers 50 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
