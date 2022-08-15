Family says hit-and-run driver has no love in their heart after leaving 74-year-old to die

Son says hit-and-run driver has no love in their heart after leaving elderly mom to die 01:49

FORT LAUDERDALE – In Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to track down a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Last month, a vehicle struck 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson after she fell onto the street. She died from her injuries. Now, one of her children is calling for that driver to turn themselves in.

Ronnie Gipson and his family buried their beloved mom over the weekend.

On Monday, he shared that the driver involved in the hit-and-run had no love in their heart.

Close to midnight on July 22, Ronnie says his mom was on her way back from feeding the homeless. Surveillance video shows Willie Mae using a walker near the road and falling onto NW 10 Terrace.

Two cars passed before a third one ran over her.

The driver that struck her never stopped to render aid.

Ronnie tells us his mom might still be alive if the driver made a different decision.

"If you hit a dog, an animal, you would stop to make sure that animal is OK to get it care," said Gipson. "And this individual just didn't care that it hit someone and didn't try to get her care. My brother and I are angry. I'm Christian, and I have to forgive."

Ronnie says his mother was a caring soul that loved people.

He adds that when the driver is caught, they're given no leniency for not helping his mom or turning themselves in.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department needs your help. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrea Johnson at (954) 828-5825 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).