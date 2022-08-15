Aaron Civale Continues To Look Strong Since Coming Back From Injury

Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale shut down the Tigers in seven innings of work.

A lot of questions surrounded Aaron Civale as he came off the injured list for the second time. His ERA hasn't been great this year and he's spent a decent amount of time dealing with different injuries.

Civale came off the IL and made his first start against the Tigers on the road and pitched a clean game. Tuesday's performance against the same team was almost an even better performance than the first one.

He pitched six innings and gave up three hits, one run, and struck out 10 batters. Those 10 strikeouts are a new season high. Civale's previous high was his seven strikeouts against the Twins back on June 21.

Civale's curve ranks in the 95th percentile in spin and that was on display today. It was the best pitch he threw today was his curveball. He only through it 16 percent of the time but he through it for a called strike+whiff nine times.

This is what Civale had to say after the game:

Through the first half of the season and before Civale went on the IL stint, he had issues with command. One sign that he may be getting that command back is that over his last two starts he's only allowed one walk. That is a total of 10 innings of work. His double-digit strikeout count also shows he has a command of his pitches.

Civale wasn't in line for the win when he left the game, but that shouldn't take away from how much he contributed to today's victory in game one of the doubleheader.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Collects Three Hits And Drives In Two For Columbus In Extra Inning Win

This Is Why The Guardians Always Have Runners In Scoring Position

The Guardians Aren't Afraid To Go Up Against An Ace

Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

Guardians Farm Report: Rodrigues Power Display Continues With 20th Home Run In Captains Eighth Straight Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI