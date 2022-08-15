ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas loses two starters, WR Isaiah Neyor and OL Junior Angilau, to season-ending knee injuries

By Tom Fornelli, Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
