Dollar General Fined Nearly $1.3 Million for Worker Safety Violations
Dollar General is being hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations after visits by federal inspectors to three of its Georgia locations, the Department of Labor said Monday. According to a statement by officials, when federal workplace safety inspectors visited three Dollar General stores in Georgia earlier this year, they found exit routes obstructed, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels hard to access, violations often cited at Dollar General locations. A February inspection at a Dollar General store in Pembroke, and separate March visits in Hogansville and Smyrna, identified four willful and seven repeat violations. Specifically,...
Rick Ross' Co. Hit with Big Fine Over Labor Violations at Wingstops
Rick Ross and his family are under fire in Mississippi for allegedly skimming money from the wages of their Wingstop workers -- and now they've been hit with fines. The U.S. Department of Labor says they hit Boss Wings Enterprises LLC -- Rick Ross's company -- with a $114,427 fine for back wages and other penalties after the agency determined their franchises were violating labor laws.
St. Charles hospital asks employees to repay $2 million in wages
Employees of St. Charles Health System are being asked to repay roughly $2 million after a ransomware attack on a global workforce management provider kept health system staff from accessing time card data for months. In December, an attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, a company that holds timekeeping and scheduling...
Pay Changes For Tipped Workers Take Effect Today
Laurel Aniano of Renegade Winery - Photo by Jared Acosta. The approved changes for tipped workers have gone into effect today, August 5th. These changes cover five primary areas for tipped workers that make adjustments to the previously outdated regulations.
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
What should drivers expect at a weigh station stop?
Unless a truck is equipped with a bypass preclearance device, most states require commercial vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds to stop at every weigh station along the truck’s route. What can a driver expect at a station?. In addition to rolling over a weigh-in-motion scale to ensure the truck...
The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
Postal Service Nixes Inspections, So OSHA Seeks Warrants (2)
Federal workplace safety inspectors being denied entry into US Postal Service worksites are asking federal judges to issue search warrants to force entry, court documents show. As recently as Aug. 9, OSHA was turning to district judges to approve inspection warrants following Postal Service officials’ refusal to allow inspections at...
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the past month and were employed at company facilities in New Jersey. The new Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations are putting fresh scrutiny on Amazon’s injury rates and workplace-safety procedures, which have long been criticized by labor and safety advocates as inadequate. Department of Labor spokesperson Denisha Braxton confirmed Thursday that the most-recent fatality took place last week at an Amazon facility in Monroe Township, about 20 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of Trenton. The second probe is looking into a July 24 accident at an Amazon facility in Robbinsville. The worker involved in that accident died three days later, according to Braxton.
Warehouse Worker Injuries Spur New OSHA Initiative
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched a regional initiative to protect workers and reduce injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution yards’ industries. OSHA’s “Regional Emphasis Program for Warehousing Operation” focuses on industry employers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Washington. “With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the warehousing industry has significantly expanded,” Michael Rivera, OSHA regional administrator in Philadelphia, said. “This emphasis program will address hazardous conditions these workers continuously face every day. Through coordinated outreach, education efforts and on-site inspections, OSHA is determined to identify hazardous workplace conditions and hold industry...
Harley-Davidson and union employees ratify bargaining agreement
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) and union employees at the manufacturer's York, Pennsylvania, facility voted on Tuesday night to ratify a five-year contract agreement for wage increases and improved benefits for plant workers.
"She thinking Phillipe's, I'm thinking Wing Stop / Fiending lemon pepper, I got my thing cocked."
Fast-food employers and employees square off over California's controversial wage-setting plan
A fierce lobbying battle has erupted in California over a first-of-its-kind proposal to give fast-food workers in the state a significant role in setting their own wages, scheduling limits and workplace standards. Opposing the restaurant employees are about 100 operators of franchised restaurants within the state. They converged on the...
Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back
After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions. That recommendation wasn't good enough for Union Pacific. The railroad decided after reviewing Hersey's records — but without a doctor's examination — that he was unfit for his job overseeing inspections of stationary...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
Workers at a New York state Amazon warehouse seek to unionize
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Workers at an Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) warehouse near Albany, New York, are seeking to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said in a statement on Tuesday.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge?. Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both wholesale and retail customers.
How migrant workers get trapped in debt to recruiters | Letter
Letter: John Gee says employers should rigorously check how their staff are recruited to prevent them being exploited by intermediaries
